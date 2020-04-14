Be part of history with Lexington Pandemic Project

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

After reaching over 4,000 likes on their Facebook page, the Lexington History Museum announced the Lexington Pandemic History Project.

The museum is asking those who have liked the Facebook page to send their Lexington Pandemic experience.

According to their original post, “We now ask each of you to send us your Lexington Pandemic experience to: [email protected], subject line Virus. We want to build an historical record. Doesn’t have to be long, can be a photo or two, it can be as long as you like.”

If each person sends something, there will be more than 4,000 records for a historian to review when it becomes time to write the history of Lexington in the pandemic.

“Our mission is to tell Lexington’s story to everyone, every way; but to tell that story we have to collect the individual stories,” says Foster Ockerman, Jr, President and Chief Historian for LexHistory.

Lexington History Museum is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that engages the community in the discovery and interpretation of the history of Lexington and the Bluegrass region.

Want to be part of Lexington’s Pandemic history? Send your unique Lexington Pandemic experience to [email protected], and be sure to like their Facebook page to stay up to date on the project.

