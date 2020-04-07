Agave & Rye asks Kentucky restaurants to lend a hand for healthcare

BY KRISTINA ROSEN

Agave & Rye is lending a hand, literally, amid the temporary restaurant shut downs and need for personal protective equipment or PPE.

While other campaigns have been created by restaurateurs and chefs to support small businesses and service industry workers, Gloves on Hand supports a different group of everyday heroes: healthcare workers.

The tequila and bourbon hall known best for its epic tacos launched Gloves on Hand, a campaign that encourages Kentucky area restaurants and bars to donate their unused latex gloves to the healthcare industry.

“Our core values at Agave & Rye are to first take care of our employees and create experiences for our guests, but also to give back to our communities. Not only in a crisis, but every day we think about how to do that so the idea was never too far reaching,” says Yavonne Sarber, founder of Agave & Rye.

The campaign asks restaurateurs to donate, but anyone who has an excess supply of latex gloves can do so. There are multiple donation drop-off sites throughout Kentucky. When submitting the details of a donation on the website, people can request a more convenient site to drop-off donations.

“This is a very practical way to help the food service industry to rise up and give back, despite the challenges so many of us are facing. We still have latex gloves to contribute, and encouraging others gives us the hope that we need to survive this terrible dilemma.”

Lexington’s Agave & Rye’s location at Fayette Mall is temporarily shut down, but Sarber says there are plans to reopen in Lexington for carryout soon.

At the beginning of the in-person restaurant suspension, all four Agave & Rye locations were closed and several layoffs were made. Since then, Covington has been reopened for carryout and Louisville will reopen on Wednesday, April 8.

Gloves on Hand will run through Friday, May 15. The Lexington donation site is at Baptist Health Lexington on Nicholasville Road.

More information on the coronavirus impact on Lexington restaurant economy.

A sampling of restaurants, coffee shops, and breweries in Lexington, KY still open for takeout and delivery amid COVID-19.

