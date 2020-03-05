Woodford Reserve releases Kentucky Derby bottle for 2020

As the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, Woodford Reserve is honoring the greatest two minutes in sports with the release of its 2020 commemorative Derby bottle.

Since 1999, the Derby bottle has been an annual collector’s item highly anticipated by bourbon and racing fans.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby bottle features work done by Richard Sullivan, who is a Louisville artist and former Atlanta Braves baseball player. The bottle includes a stunning watercolor image of thoroughbreds as they thunder toward the finish line with the famed Twin Spires of Churchill Downs in the background.

Chris Morris, who is the Woodford Reserve Master Distiller, claims there is a poetic beauty in this year’s bottle because Sullivan is celebrating the equine athlete.

Sullivan said he enjoys the parallels between sports and creativity, connecting two seemingly divided worlds that, in reality, require the same sense of dedication, practice, and expertise.

“My goal was to create a beautiful image of the Kentucky Derby that embodies the spirit of competition, dedication, and freedom that is required to be your best,” Sullivan said. “I wanted to capture this intense moment of competition that is shared between the human and equine athlete.”

The one-liter bottles of Woodford Reserve Bourbon are on sale now for around $50.

A special Derby bottle release party will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 4 pm until 7 pm in Louisville at Stoneware & Company.

