Will the Lexington Legends season start as scheduled

With the outbreak of COVID-19 many professional leagues have taken measures to help contain the spread. Major League Baseball has decided to postpone the start of their season until May, but what about the minors?

As of now, the Lexington Legends plan to follow suit with the MLB and delay the season. With things changing every hour, they have not yet landed on a date as to when the first game will be played.

“The Legends fully support Major League Baseball, as it pertains to Minor League Baseball in their decision to delay the start of the season for the safety of the fans, players, and staff,” said President and CEO, Andy Shea, in an email sent to fans. “With the information surrounding COVID-19 constantly changing we ask for your patience during this time. As soon as we are given more information, we will relay it to you.”

The home opener was scheduled for Thursday, April 9 and for those that have tickets don’t throw them away as the Legends develop a plan for ticket holders.

For those that are season ticket holders, the “No Ticket Unused” program is in affect and your tickets from any game that is delayed or not played will be available to use for any other game during the 2020 season.

The Legends will keep their fans up-to-date as much as possible.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889