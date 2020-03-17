Which Lexington restaurants are offering take out and delivery during COVID-19?

Which Lexington restaurants are offering take out and delivery during COVID-19?

By Kristina Rosen -
44
0

We’ve compiled a sampling of local restaurants and businesses that are offering take out services including curbside during the in-person dining ban.

This is an ongoing, developing list and will be updated frequently. For more details, contact specific businesses. Check with your local fast-food, fast-casual chains for their individual updates.

Is one of your favorite local spots temporarily closed? You can still support them! Don’t want to order take-out or do curbside right now? Go online and order an e-gift card for yourself or others to use in the future.

 

A Cup of Commonwealth

  • Delivery: Mon-Sun 8am-12pm
  • Curbside Pick-Up (Call in order): Mon-Sun, all day

Apollo Pizza

  • Delivery and Curbside Carryout
  • Open from 11 am until 9 pm each day until further notice and all orders must be received by 8:30 pm

Archa Nine Thai Kitchen

  • Carryout, Curbside, Delivery (DoorDash and UberEats)

Arirang

  • Takeout, Curbside, Delivery via DoorDash

Asuka Japanese Steak House & Sushi

  • Carryout

Athenian Grill

  • Temporary closure – all locations

Atomic Ramen

  • Temporary closure

Azur

  • Takeout, Curbside, Online orders with UberEats

Backroads Bakery

  • Carryout, Curbside, Delivery

Bad Wolf Burgers

  • Carryout
  • Delivery

Bear & The Butcher

  • Curbside Pickup, LexPark has a spot reserved for pickup

Bella Notte, Bella Forno, Smashing Tomato

  • Take Out

Blaze Pizza

  • Carryout
  • Delivery
  • Waived delivery fee (when ordered through the app)

Blue Door Smokehouse

  • Carryout, Delivery (DoorDash)

The Blue Heron Steakhouse

  • Crubside

The Bridge Eatery and Bar

  • Takeout, Curbside
  • Limited hours: 11am-8pm

Bourbon N’ Toulouse

  • Carryout
  • Delivery on DoorDash

Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

  • Curbside coffee/food service, carry out, DoorDash delivery

Bru Burger

  • Carryout only, double VIP points for carry out orders
  • Limited menu
  • eGift Card Orders will earn a $10 Bounce Back card for every $50 purchased

Buddha Lounge

  • Take out, curbside pickup and delivery (downtown)
  • Delivery via Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats

Carino’s Italian – Hamburg

  • Curbside

Carson’s Food & Drink

  • Curbside takeout during regular business hours seven days a week
  • Full lunch & dinner menu only

Cellar Bar & Grille

  • Carry out, Curbside, Online Ordering, Delivery with Uber Eats

Charlie Brown’s

  • Carryout, Curbside and Delivery with Doordash

Charlie’s Seafood Restaurant

  • Carryout, Delivery with DoorDash

Chicken Salad Chick

  • Carryout
  • Curbside

Chuy’s

  • Carryout
  • Delivery

County Club

  • Walk-in Take Out (all orders must be called in)
  • Curb side pick up
  • Limited Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5-9pm, bulk smoked meat available for purchase

Crank & Boom – all locations

  • Curbside, Delivery
  • Shipping available nationwide

Coles 735 Main, Epping’s on Eastside, Poppy & Olive

  • Takeout, Curbside
  • Epping’s is on DoorDash
  • Epping’s offers a special carryout menu
  • Discounted family-style servings & kids’ options available

Columbia’s – all locations

  • Curbside take out & delivery

Dad’s Favorites Deli

  • Curbside, Delivery (5 mile radius)
  • Blue Stallion location closed until April

DaRae & Friends Catering

  • Curbside
  • Delivery

Doodles Breakfast & Lunch

  • Takeout- call first, do not expect to come in and order
  • Condensed menu

Donut Days

  • Drive-thru and curbside service
  • For curbside, place your order in advance, provide your payment information and vehicle description

Double H BBQ

  • Takeout, free delivery ($35 minimum for delivery)
  • Regular hours of 11am-3pm

Drake’s, Harry’s, Malone’s

  • Text your order, pick up curbside

Dudley’s

  • Closed until the restaurant ban has been lifted

DV8 Kitchen

  • Carryout
  • Curbside

East End Tap & Table

  • Take out/curbside
  • Delivery service coming soon

El Cid Lexington

  • Closed until further notice

El Gran Tako

  • Carryout, Delivery
  • Hours: 11am-10pm at both locations

El Rancho Tapatio

  • Carryout

Fayette Mall Food Court

  • Carryout, Curbside
  • Adjusted hours

Gather on Main

  • Call-in & online orders, Curbside pick up
  • Limited hours 9am-5pm

Gattitown

  • Carryout
  • Delivery through GrubHub

GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos

  • Takeout, Curbside, Bicycle Delivery

Great Bagel

  • Takeout, Curbside, Delivery (DoorDash)
  • Limited Hours: 8am-1pm

Grey Goose

  • Carryout

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

  • Takeout, Delivery

Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano

  • Curbside Carryout and Delivery
  • Every day 4pm-9p, order from full dinner menu

Good Foods Co-op

  • Curbside pick up
  • Grab & go options, order from their cafe menu via phone 8am-7:30pm

Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery 

  • Closed until further notice

High on Art & Coffee

  • Carry out, curbside, delivery
  • Limited hours: 8am-4pm

HopCat

  • Carryout, Delivery via DoorDash

Honeywood

  • Closed until further notice

Human Bean

  • Open, but asking customers to link cards to the Human Bean app

J. Render’s

  • Online ordering, call to place order
  • Delivery to 40503, 40504, 40513, 40514
    minimum order $25
  • Limited hours: Mon – Thur, 11 am – 8 pm; Fri-Sat, 11 am – 9 pm; Sunday closed

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

  • Curbside Takeout

Jefferson Street Coffee

  • To-go orders & Curbside pick up

Joe Bologna’s Restaurant

  • Carryout

Josie’s

  • Carryout
  • Delivery (DoorDash)

Kentucky Castle

  • Closed until further notice

The Ketch Seafood Grill

  • Carryout, Delivery
  • Open until 5pm

KSBar and Grille

  • Curbside

Lexington Diner

  • Carryout

Lexington Marriott City Center

  • Turning room service into Curbside

Liquor Barn (check with your local neighborhood location first)

  • Pick-up, delivery and curbside services
  • Place an order online, download the app or call the store
  • Not serving food at deli locations or serving beverages at bars in-store

La Taquiza

  • Delivery via UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub
  • Curbside pickup, Carryout

Locals

  • Carryout

Luke’s Coffee

  • Curbside via text & online orders

Magee’s Bakery

  • Carryout
  • Curbside
  • Delivery (GrubHub and Postmates)

Maria’s Kitchen

  • Carryout

McLeod’s Coffee House

  • No longer allowing reusable cups or silverware
  • Taking online and phone orders for pick-up

Merrick Inn Restaurant

  • Curbside available Monday – Saturday from 4:30-7:30pm
  • Reduced Price Menus For Curbside

The Mousetrap

  • Carryout, call to place orders

Nefertiti Mediterranean Restaurant

  • DoorDash

North Lime Donuts – Clays Mill

  • Carryout, Curbside, Delivery

North Lime Donuts – Limestone

  • Carryout, Curbside, Delivery
  • Limited hours 8am-12pm

Old School Coffee

  • Curbside pick-up only, call 15 minutes prior to arrival
  • Two designated curbside spots in the parking lot next to the side door entrance

Oscar Diggs

  • Take Out, Curbside, Delivery (coming soon)

Palmer’s Fresh Grill

  • Closed until April

Papis Mexican Restaurant & Bar

  • Delivery, Carryout
  • Delivery fee waived for anyone over 60

Parkette Drive-In Restaurant

  • Drive up Curb Service, front door entry available for Pick Up Order
  • Carry Out Orders & Delivery Orders (Door Dash)

Pasta Garage

  • Carryout
  • Delivery

Pearl’s

  • Takeout, Curbside, Delivery (downtown)
  • Orders taken over phone
  • Limited hours: Tues-Saturday 5-9pm
  • Limited menu

Pie Five Pizza Co. – Broadway

  • Closed until further notice

Pie Five Pizza Co. – Fayette Mall

  • Carryout
  • Curbside
  • Delivery with third party

Proud Mary BBQ

  • Closed until April 1
  • Gift cards available; Promotion: Buy $25 and get $30, Buy $50 and get $60, Buy $100 and get $125

Ranada’s Bar and Bistro

  • Online delivery starting Wednesday 3.18.2020

Rock House Brewing

  • Carryout
  • Filling growlers

Rolling Oven

  • Curbside, Delivery within 5ish miles of 725 National Ave
  • Open 11am-9pm at Mirror Twin Brewing Co.

Sage Rabbit

  • Carryout
  • Curbside

Saul Good Restaurant & Pub – all locations

  • Curbside

Sav’s

  • Delivery, Pick up

Sedona Taphouse

  • Curbside
  • Delivery

Selma’s Catering

  • Curbside pick up & delivery
  • Free delivery with every order over $25 in the Lexington area

Shamrock Bar & Grille

  • Online ordering, Curbside, Delivery from UberEats

Sidebar Grill

  • Curbside & Delivery (downtown only)

Smithtown Seafood at West Sixth

  • Take Out, Curbside, Local Delivery
  • Summit location closed until further notice

Sorella Gelateria

  • Curbside pickup
  • Place order and pay by phone

Southern Deli & Tavern

  • Carryout
  • Delivery through UberEats, GrubHub, PostMates

Southland Bagel

  • Takeout
  • Delivery via GrubHub

Spotz Gelato

  • Carry out service, free curbside pickup
  • Delivery (DoorDash & GrubHub)
  • Tuesday-Sunday 5-9pm, closed Monday

Stein’s by Addie’s

  • Take and Bake: order by noon & pick up between noon and 3pm the next day

Sutton’s Restaurant

  • Curbside, Guests allowed inside to pick up food to go
  • Limited hours Tuesday-Sunday from 4pm-midnight, closed Monday until further notice

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe – all locations

  • Carryout
  • Curbside

Thoroughbred Restaurant

  • Carryout

Tony’s of Lexington

  • Curb side pick-up time or delivery

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen – all locations

  • Carryout
  • Curbside

Wallace Station Deli and Bakery

  • Carryout
  • Delivery

West Sixth Brewing

  • Closed until further notice

Windy Corner

  • Closed until further notice

Whiskey Bear

  • Closed until further notice

Wine+market

  • Only offering prepared food as a carry out option

Wilson’s Grocery & Meats

  • Meat (chicken, sausages, meatballs, various cuts of beef, pork, and ground beef), Sunrise Breads, local, fresh eggs available
  • Continue to make prepared foods — pimento cheeses, chicken, potato, egg, and ham salads
  • Sandwiches & Lunch Counter available 11am-2pm only, please call in order/front register & wait in car

Zim’s Cafe & The Thirsty Fox

  • Carryout, Delivery

More information on the coronavirus impact on Lexington restaurant economy.

What’s open, what’s closed, what’s closing for coronavirus in Lexington.

 

 

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR