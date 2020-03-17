Which Lexington restaurants are offering take out and delivery during COVID-19?

We’ve compiled a sampling of local restaurants and businesses that are offering take out services including curbside during the in-person dining ban.

This is an ongoing, developing list and will be updated frequently. For more details, contact specific businesses. Check with your local fast-food, fast-casual chains for their individual updates.

Is one of your favorite local spots temporarily closed? You can still support them! Don’t want to order take-out or do curbside right now? Go online and order an e-gift card for yourself or others to use in the future.

A Cup of Commonwealth

Delivery: Mon-Sun 8am-12pm

Curbside Pick-Up (Call in order): Mon-Sun, all day

Apollo Pizza

Delivery and Curbside Carryout

Open from 11 am until 9 pm each day until further notice and all orders must be received by 8:30 pm

Archa Nine Thai Kitchen

Carryout, Curbside, Delivery (DoorDash and UberEats)

Arirang

Takeout, Curbside, Delivery via DoorDash

Asuka Japanese Steak House & Sushi

Carryout

Athenian Grill

Temporary closure – all locations

Atomic Ramen

Temporary closure

Azur

Takeout, Curbside, Online orders with UberEats

Backroads Bakery

Carryout, Curbside, Delivery

Bad Wolf Burgers

Carryout

Delivery

Bear & The Butcher

Curbside Pickup, LexPark has a spot reserved for pickup

Bella Notte, Bella Forno, Smashing Tomato

Take Out

Blaze Pizza

Carryout

Delivery

Waived delivery fee (when ordered through the app)

Blue Door Smokehouse

Carryout, Delivery (DoorDash)

The Blue Heron Steakhouse

Crubside

The Bridge Eatery and Bar

Takeout, Curbside

Limited hours: 11am-8pm

Bourbon N’ Toulouse

Carryout

Delivery on DoorDash

Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

Curbside coffee/food service, carry out, DoorDash delivery

Bru Burger

Carryout only, double VIP points for carry out orders

Limited menu

eGift Card Orders will earn a $10 Bounce Back card for every $50 purchased

Buddha Lounge



Take out, curbside pickup and delivery (downtown)

Delivery via Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats

Carino’s Italian – Hamburg

Curbside

Carson’s Food & Drink

Curbside takeout during regular business hours seven days a week

Full lunch & dinner menu only

Cellar Bar & Grille

Carry out, Curbside, Online Ordering, Delivery with Uber Eats

Charlie Brown’s

Carryout, Curbside and Delivery with Doordash

Charlie’s Seafood Restaurant

Carryout, Delivery with DoorDash

Chicken Salad Chick

Carryout

Curbside

Chuy’s

Carryout

Delivery

County Club

Walk-in Take Out (all orders must be called in)

Curb side pick up

Limited Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5-9pm, bulk smoked meat available for purchase

Crank & Boom – all locations

Curbside, Delivery

Shipping available nationwide

Coles 735 Main, Epping’s on Eastside, Poppy & Olive

Takeout, Curbside

Epping’s is on DoorDash

Epping’s offers a special carryout menu

Discounted family-style servings & kids’ options available

Columbia’s – all locations

Curbside take out & delivery

Dad’s Favorites Deli

Curbside, Delivery (5 mile radius)

Blue Stallion location closed until April

DaRae & Friends Catering

Curbside

Delivery

Doodles Breakfast & Lunch

Takeout- call first, do not expect to come in and order

C ondensed menu

Donut Days

Drive-thru and curbside service

For curbside, place your order in advance, provide your payment information and vehicle description

Double H BBQ

Takeout, free delivery ($35 minimum for delivery)

Regular hours of 11am-3pm

Drake’s, Harry’s, Malone’s

Text your order, pick up curbside

Dudley’s

Closed until the restaurant ban has been lifted

DV8 Kitchen

Carryout

Curbside

East End Tap & Table

Take out/curbside

Delivery service coming soon



El Cid Lexington

Closed until further notice

El Gran Tako

Carryout, Delivery

Hours: 11am-10pm at both locations

El Rancho Tapatio

Carryout

Fayette Mall Food Court

Carryout, Curbside

Adjusted hours

Gather on Main

Call-in & online orders, Curbside pick up

Limited hours 9am-5pm

Gattitown

Carryout

Delivery through GrubHub

GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos

Takeout, Curbside, Bicycle Delivery

Great Bagel

Takeout, Curbside, Delivery (DoorDash)

Limited Hours: 8am-1pm

Grey Goose

Carryout

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Takeout, Delivery

Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano

Curbside Carryout and Delivery

Every day 4pm-9p, order from full dinner menu

Good Foods Co-op

Curbside pick up

Grab & go options, order from their cafe menu via phone 8am-7:30pm

Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery

Closed until further notice

High on Art & Coffee

Carry out, curbside, delivery

Limited hours: 8am-4pm

HopCat

Carryout, Delivery via DoorDash

Honeywood

Closed until further notice

Human Bean



Open, but asking customers to link cards to the Human Bean app

J. Render’s

Online ordering, call to place order

Delivery to 40503, 40504, 40513, 40514

minimum order $25

minimum order $25 Limited hours: Mon – Thur, 11 am – 8 pm; Fri-Sat, 11 am – 9 pm; Sunday closed

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Curbside Takeout

Jefferson Street Coffee

To-go orders & Curbside pick up

Joe Bologna’s Restaurant

Carryout

Josie’s

Carryout

Delivery (DoorDash)

Kentucky Castle

Closed until further notice

The Ketch Seafood Grill

Carryout, Delivery

Open until 5pm

KSBar and Grille

Curbside

Lexington Diner

Carryout

Lexington Marriott City Center

Turning room service into Curbside

Liquor Barn (check with your local neighborhood location first)



Pick-up, delivery and curbside services

Place an order online, download the app or call the store

Not serving food at deli locations or serving beverages at bars in-store

La Taquiza

Delivery via UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub

Curbside pickup, Carryout

Locals

Carryout

Luke’s Coffee

Curbside via text & online orders

Magee’s Bakery

Carryout

Curbside

Delivery (GrubHub and Postmates)

Maria’s Kitchen

Carryout

McLeod’s Coffee House

No longer allowing reusable cups or silverware

Taking online and phone orders for pick-up

Merrick Inn Restaurant

Curbside available Monday – Saturday from 4:30-7:30pm

Reduced Price Menus For Curbside

The Mousetrap

Carryout, call to place orders

Nefertiti Mediterranean Restaurant

DoorDash

North Lime Donuts – Clays Mill

Carryout, Curbside, Delivery

North Lime Donuts – Limestone

Carryout, Curbside, Delivery

Limited hours 8am-12pm

Old School Coffee

Curbside pick-up only, call 15 minutes prior to arrival

Two designated curbside spots in the parking lot next to the side door entrance

Oscar Diggs

Take Out, Curbside, Delivery (coming soon)

Palmer’s Fresh Grill

Closed until April

Papis Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Delivery, Carryout

Delivery fee waived for anyone over 60

Parkette Drive-In Restaurant

Drive up Curb Service, front door entry available for Pick Up Order

Carry Out Orders & Delivery Orders (Door Dash)

Pasta Garage

Carryout

Delivery

Pearl’s

Takeout, Curbside, Delivery (downtown)

Orders taken over phone

Limited hours: Tues-Saturday 5-9pm

Limited menu

Pie Five Pizza Co. – Broadway

Closed until further notice

Pie Five Pizza Co. – Fayette Mall

Carryout

Curbside

Delivery with third party

Proud Mary BBQ

Closed until April 1

Gift cards available; Promotion: Buy $25 and get $30, Buy $50 and get $60, Buy $100 and get $125

Ranada’s Bar and Bistro

Online delivery starting Wednesday 3.18.2020

Rock House Brewing

Carryout

Filling growlers

Rolling Oven

Curbside, Delivery within 5ish miles of 725 National Ave

Open 11am-9pm at Mirror Twin Brewing Co.

Sage Rabbit

Carryout

Curbside

Saul Good Restaurant & Pub – all locations



Curbside

Sav’s

Delivery, Pick up

Sedona Taphouse

Curbside

Delivery

Selma’s Catering

Curbside pick up & delivery

Free delivery with every order over $25 in the Lexington area

Shamrock Bar & Grille

Online ordering, Curbside, Delivery from UberEats

Sidebar Grill

Curbside & Delivery (downtown only)

Smithtown Seafood at West Sixth

Take Out, Curbside, Local Delivery

Summit location closed until further notice

Sorella Gelateria

Curbside pickup

Place order and pay by phone

Southern Deli & Tavern

Carryout

Delivery through UberEats, GrubHub, PostMates

Southland Bagel

Takeout

Delivery via GrubHub

Spotz Gelato

Carry out service, free curbside pickup

Delivery (DoorDash & GrubHub)

Tuesday-Sunday 5-9pm, closed Monday

Stein’s by Addie’s

Take and Bake: order by noon & pick up between noon and 3pm the next day

Sutton’s Restaurant

Curbside, Guests allowed inside to pick up food to go



Limited hours Tuesday-Sunday from 4pm-midnight, closed Monday until further notice



Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe – all locations

Carryout

Curbside

Thoroughbred Restaurant

Carryout

Tony’s of Lexington

Curb side pick-up time or delivery

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen – all locations

Carryout

Curbside

Wallace Station Deli and Bakery

Carryout

Delivery

West Sixth Brewing

Closed until further notice

Windy Corner

Closed until further notice

Whiskey Bear

Closed until further notice

Wine+market

Only offering prepared food as a carry out o ption

Wilson’s Grocery & Meats

Meat (chicken, sausages, meatballs, various cuts of beef, pork, and ground beef), Sunrise Breads, local, fresh eggs available



Continue to make prepared foods — pimento cheeses, chicken, potato, egg, and ham salads

Sandwiches & Lunch Counter available 11am-2pm only, please call in order/front register & wait in car

Zim’s Cafe & The Thirsty Fox

Carryout, Delivery

More information on the coronavirus impact on Lexington restaurant economy.

What’s open, what’s closed, what’s closing for coronavirus in Lexington.

