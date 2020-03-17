Which Lexington restaurants are offering take out and delivery during COVID-19?

We’ve compiled a sampling of local restaurants and businesses that are offering take out services including curbside during the in-person dining ban.
This is an ongoing, developing list and will be updated frequently. For more details, contact specific businesses. Check with your local fast-food, fast-casual chains for their individual updates.
Is one of your favorite local spots temporarily closed? You can still support them! Don’t want to order take-out or do curbside right now? Go online and order an e-gift card for yourself or others to use in the future.
A Cup of Commonwealth
- Delivery: Mon-Sun 8am-12pm
- Curbside Pick-Up (Call in order): Mon-Sun, all day
Apollo Pizza
- Delivery and Curbside Carryout
- Open from 11 am until 9 pm each day until further notice and all orders must be received by 8:30 pm
Archa Nine Thai Kitchen
- Carryout, Curbside, Delivery (DoorDash and UberEats)
Arirang
- Takeout, Curbside, Delivery via DoorDash
Asuka Japanese Steak House & Sushi
- Carryout
Athenian Grill
- Temporary closure – all locations
Atomic Ramen
- Temporary closure
Azur
- Takeout, Curbside, Online orders with UberEats
Backroads Bakery
- Carryout, Curbside, Delivery
Bad Wolf Burgers
- Carryout
- Delivery
Bear & The Butcher
- Curbside Pickup, LexPark has a spot reserved for pickup
Bella Notte, Bella Forno, Smashing Tomato
- Take Out
Blaze Pizza
- Carryout
- Delivery
- Waived delivery fee (when ordered through the app)
Blue Door Smokehouse
- Carryout, Delivery (DoorDash)
The Blue Heron Steakhouse
- Crubside
The Bridge Eatery and Bar
- Takeout, Curbside
- Limited hours: 11am-8pm
Bourbon N’ Toulouse
- Carryout
- Delivery on DoorDash
Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
- Curbside coffee/food service, carry out, DoorDash delivery
Bru Burger
- Carryout only, double VIP points for carry out orders
- Limited menu
- eGift Card Orders will earn a $10 Bounce Back card for every $50 purchased
Buddha Lounge
- Take out, curbside pickup and delivery (downtown)
- Delivery via Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats
Carino’s Italian – Hamburg
- Curbside
Carson’s Food & Drink
- Curbside takeout during regular business hours seven days a week
- Full lunch & dinner menu only
Cellar Bar & Grille
- Carry out, Curbside, Online Ordering, Delivery with Uber Eats
Charlie Brown’s
- Carryout, Curbside and Delivery with Doordash
Charlie’s Seafood Restaurant
- Carryout, Delivery with DoorDash
Chicken Salad Chick
- Carryout
- Curbside
Chuy’s
- Carryout
- Delivery
County Club
- Walk-in Take Out (all orders must be called in)
- Curb side pick up
- Limited Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5-9pm, bulk smoked meat available for purchase
Crank & Boom – all locations
- Curbside, Delivery
- Shipping available nationwide
Coles 735 Main, Epping’s on Eastside, Poppy & Olive
- Takeout, Curbside
- Epping’s is on DoorDash
- Epping’s offers a special carryout menu
- Discounted family-style servings & kids’ options available
Columbia’s – all locations
- Curbside take out & delivery
Dad’s Favorites Deli
- Curbside, Delivery (5 mile radius)
- Blue Stallion location closed until April
DaRae & Friends Catering
- Curbside
- Delivery
Doodles Breakfast & Lunch
- Takeout- call first, do not expect to come in and order
- Condensed menu
Donut Days
- Drive-thru and curbside service
- For curbside, place your order in advance, provide your payment information and vehicle description
Double H BBQ
- Takeout, free delivery ($35 minimum for delivery)
- Regular hours of 11am-3pm
Drake’s, Harry’s, Malone’s
- Text your order, pick up curbside
Dudley’s
- Closed until the restaurant ban has been lifted
DV8 Kitchen
- Carryout
- Curbside
East End Tap & Table
- Take out/curbside
- Delivery service coming soon
El Cid Lexington
- Closed until further notice
El Gran Tako
- Carryout, Delivery
- Hours: 11am-10pm at both locations
El Rancho Tapatio
- Carryout
Fayette Mall Food Court
- Carryout, Curbside
- Adjusted hours
Gather on Main
- Call-in & online orders, Curbside pick up
- Limited hours 9am-5pm
Gattitown
- Carryout
- Delivery through GrubHub
GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos
- Takeout, Curbside, Bicycle Delivery
Great Bagel
- Takeout, Curbside, Delivery (DoorDash)
- Limited Hours: 8am-1pm
Grey Goose
- Carryout
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
- Takeout, Delivery
Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano
- Curbside Carryout and Delivery
- Every day 4pm-9p, order from full dinner menu
Good Foods Co-op
- Curbside pick up
- Grab & go options, order from their cafe menu via phone 8am-7:30pm
Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery
- Closed until further notice
High on Art & Coffee
- Carry out, curbside, delivery
- Limited hours: 8am-4pm
HopCat
- Carryout, Delivery via DoorDash
Honeywood
- Closed until further notice
Human Bean
- Open, but asking customers to link cards to the Human Bean app
J. Render’s
- Online ordering, call to place order
- Delivery to 40503, 40504, 40513, 40514
minimum order $25
- Limited hours: Mon – Thur, 11 am – 8 pm; Fri-Sat, 11 am – 9 pm; Sunday closed
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
- Curbside Takeout
Jefferson Street Coffee
- To-go orders & Curbside pick up
Joe Bologna’s Restaurant
- Carryout
Josie’s
- Carryout
- Delivery (DoorDash)
Kentucky Castle
- Closed until further notice
The Ketch Seafood Grill
- Carryout, Delivery
- Open until 5pm
KSBar and Grille
- Curbside
Lexington Diner
- Carryout
Lexington Marriott City Center
- Turning room service into Curbside
Liquor Barn (check with your local neighborhood location first)
- Pick-up, delivery and curbside services
- Place an order online, download the app or call the store
- Not serving food at deli locations or serving beverages at bars in-store
La Taquiza
- Delivery via UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub
- Curbside pickup, Carryout
Locals
- Carryout
Luke’s Coffee
- Curbside via text & online orders
Magee’s Bakery
- Carryout
- Curbside
- Delivery (GrubHub and Postmates)
Maria’s Kitchen
- Carryout
McLeod’s Coffee House
- No longer allowing reusable cups or silverware
- Taking online and phone orders for pick-up
Merrick Inn Restaurant
- Curbside available Monday – Saturday from 4:30-7:30pm
- Reduced Price Menus For Curbside
The Mousetrap
- Carryout, call to place orders
Nefertiti Mediterranean Restaurant
- DoorDash
North Lime Donuts – Clays Mill
- Carryout, Curbside, Delivery
North Lime Donuts – Limestone
- Carryout, Curbside, Delivery
- Limited hours 8am-12pm
Old School Coffee
- Curbside pick-up only, call 15 minutes prior to arrival
- Two designated curbside spots in the parking lot next to the side door entrance
Oscar Diggs
- Take Out, Curbside, Delivery (coming soon)
Palmer’s Fresh Grill
- Closed until April
Papis Mexican Restaurant & Bar
- Delivery, Carryout
- Delivery fee waived for anyone over 60
Parkette Drive-In Restaurant
- Drive up Curb Service, front door entry available for Pick Up Order
- Carry Out Orders & Delivery Orders (Door Dash)
Pasta Garage
- Carryout
- Delivery
Pearl’s
- Takeout, Curbside, Delivery (downtown)
- Orders taken over phone
- Limited hours: Tues-Saturday 5-9pm
- Limited menu
Pie Five Pizza Co. – Broadway
- Closed until further notice
Pie Five Pizza Co. – Fayette Mall
- Carryout
- Curbside
- Delivery with third party
Proud Mary BBQ
- Closed until April 1
- Gift cards available; Promotion: Buy $25 and get $30, Buy $50 and get $60, Buy $100 and get $125
Ranada’s Bar and Bistro
- Online delivery starting Wednesday 3.18.2020
Rock House Brewing
- Carryout
- Filling growlers
Rolling Oven
- Curbside, Delivery within 5ish miles of 725 National Ave
- Open 11am-9pm at Mirror Twin Brewing Co.
Sage Rabbit
- Carryout
- Curbside
Saul Good Restaurant & Pub – all locations
- Curbside
Sav’s
- Delivery, Pick up
Sedona Taphouse
- Curbside
- Delivery
Selma’s Catering
- Curbside pick up & delivery
- Free delivery with every order over $25 in the Lexington area
Shamrock Bar & Grille
- Online ordering, Curbside, Delivery from UberEats
Sidebar Grill
- Curbside & Delivery (downtown only)
Smithtown Seafood at West Sixth
- Take Out, Curbside, Local Delivery
- Summit location closed until further notice
Sorella Gelateria
- Curbside pickup
- Place order and pay by phone
Southern Deli & Tavern
- Carryout
- Delivery through UberEats, GrubHub, PostMates
Southland Bagel
- Takeout
- Delivery via GrubHub
Spotz Gelato
- Carry out service, free curbside pickup
- Delivery (DoorDash & GrubHub)
- Tuesday-Sunday 5-9pm, closed Monday
Stein’s by Addie’s
- Take and Bake: order by noon & pick up between noon and 3pm the next day
Sutton’s Restaurant
- Curbside, Guests allowed inside to pick up food to go
- Limited hours Tuesday-Sunday from 4pm-midnight, closed Monday until further notice
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe – all locations
- Carryout
- Curbside
Thoroughbred Restaurant
- Carryout
Tony’s of Lexington
- Curb side pick-up time or delivery
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen – all locations
- Carryout
- Curbside
Wallace Station Deli and Bakery
- Carryout
- Delivery
West Sixth Brewing
- Closed until further notice
Windy Corner
- Closed until further notice
Whiskey Bear
- Closed until further notice
Wine+market
- Only offering prepared food as a carry out option
Wilson’s Grocery & Meats
- Meat (chicken, sausages, meatballs, various cuts of beef, pork, and ground beef), Sunrise Breads, local, fresh eggs available
- Continue to make prepared foods — pimento cheeses, chicken, potato, egg, and ham salads
- Sandwiches & Lunch Counter available 11am-2pm only, please call in order/front register & wait in car
Zim’s Cafe & The Thirsty Fox
- Carryout, Delivery
More information on the coronavirus impact on Lexington restaurant economy.
What's open, what's closed, what's closing for coronavirus in Lexington.
