What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Closing for Coronavirus in Lexington

“We recognize that this will be painful for some groups, but we also know that we must do everything we can to protect the lives of our citizens,” said Lexington mayor Linda Gorton at one of this week’s coronavirus press conferences.

[This is an ongoing, developing story and will be updated frequently.]

Below is a list of precautionary closings that have been announced in Lexington and the surrounding bluegrass area. This list will be updated frequently as more info becomes available. As always, check with the venue/organization directly to confirm the most up to the minute information.

This is also a developing economic impact story for the bluegrass. Locally-owned businesses are the lifeblood of the Lexington community, and continuing to support them is a critical part of the entire regional economy, and the interconnected network that makes the bluegrass special.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in a letter posted on the company’s website, “We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. The most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance.”

Berea College was the first Kentucky college to announce the cancellation of classes amid the coronavirus. Berea College President Lyle Roelofs reported that the school would cancel the remainder of the spring semester and students were requested to move out by Saturday, March 14. (UK announced their revised schedules here.)

Blue Grass Airport has reported “We are still operating non-stop flights to all destinations, but carefully monitoring the situation. We continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Mayor’s Office and health officials to meet and exceed local, state and federal guidelines. We are committed to keeping our passengers safe and informed as we continue to navigate this global pandemic.”

Brown-Forman is temporarily suspending tours at all of its Kentucky visitor locations beginning March 15, 2020. “Existing reservations that occur before these suspension dates will be honored. No walk-in tours.

These closures will remain in place until the health emergency subsides. Production at these locations will continue. This temporary suspension is related to public tours only.” The Kentucky Distillers’ Association Board of Directors “strongly recommended that members take all necessary precautions to protect the safety of guests and staff on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour from the Coronavirus outbreak. The Coronavirus has not impacted production. Some members are temporarily suspending all tours, while others are scaling back tours of sensitive areas like production and bottling facilities, said KDA Board Chairwoman Jessica Pendergrass.

Fayette County Public Schools has reported schools will be closed beginning March 16 and will not reopen until April 6, 2020. The Governor announced this decision is “not in response to a specific public health threat in our schools, but is an action to implement social distancing statewide.” FCPS offices will be open to help respond to questions from March 16 through March 27, and will pause between March 30 and April 3 due to spring break. (Child Care Council of Kentucky is launching a website to help connect people with childcare openings.)

Habitat for Humanity’s Shamrock Shuffle, scheduled for Saturday March 14, has been canceled.

The I Know Expo, a senior living conference, originally scheduled for April, has now been rescheduled for August 22.

Keeneland has announced the “Spring Meet will open on April 2, 2020 without spectators. We will work with government officials and relevant health authorities to consider re-opening to spectators on April 15. With this same caution, Keeneland has canceled the 2020 April Two-Year-Olds in Training and Horses of Racing Age Sale scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.”

Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts released a statement “In an effort to minimize social interaction in Kentucky’s busy courthouses and judicial centers during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has issued an order placing restrictions on dockets, jury trials and jury service from March 16-April 10. The amended order signed today reflects changes to the original order issued Thursday evening, March 12.”

Chief Justice Minton said “It’s important to note that courthouses and judicial centers will remain open and offer limited services. However, trials, hearings and motions will be postponed and rescheduled. Juror orientation will be canceled and existing jury panels may be extended. Attorneys are encouraged to use e-Filing for court documents.” For complete details, see how Kentucky Courts respond to COVID-19 updates.

Kentucky Crafted Market, scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 has been canceled.

Kenwick’s Neighborhood Association facebook page includes a post from neighbors who’ve shared a google doc inviting neighbors at high risk for COVID-19 to fill out a form for errands or supplies needed. “There’s a whole team of folks working on connecting people.” Filed under “Mutual Aid.”

The KHSAA has announced the Boys’ Sweet 16 is postponed indefinitely and the Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball tournament, which had already begun, is postponed indefinitely effective with the conclusion of game five.

KHSAA said in a statement they will “try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until after we have received collaborative approval from our Governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.”

Lexington Comic Con, scheduled for Thursday, March 26 through Sunday, March 29 has been postponed until Thursday, May 14 through Sunday, May 17.

Lexington Legends posted the following statement from Minor League Baseball on their Facebook page, “In light of current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date.”

Lexington Public Library has announced “To reduce the number of large gatherings and limit the spread of the virus, the Lexington Public Library will cancel all library-sponsored programs, effective immediately. All remaining library operations will continue as normal.” Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach says, “We have been working with public libraries across the country as well as local officials to plan our response, and we are prepared to make adjustments as needed to ensure the health and safety of the nearly 7,000 customers and staff members who visit our libraries each day.”

On the Table, scheduled for March 25, is a city-wide conversation where Lexingtonians can get to know each other better and discuss what is and is not working in our communities. This year, due to a recommendation from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Dept., “we are postponing the in-person conversations as a part of On the Table.” The survey process will instead begin online on March 25.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton recommended that all public events be canceled or postponed.

The SEC has released a statement for the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. According to the SEC, the University of Kentucky would have been awarded the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but March Madness was also canceled this year.

The NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors have reported the cancelation of the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

The Saint Patrick’s Parade and Festival, scheduled for Saturday March 14, has been canceled. Many area restaurants and bars will continue St. Patrick’s festivities with special menus and offers.

