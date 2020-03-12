What to do for St. Patrick’s Day 2020 in Lexington, KY?

What to do for St. Patrick’s Day 2020 in Lexington, KY?

When is St. Patrick’s Day this year? Who is having celebrations? No worries, we’ve compiled a sampling of places to go, eat, and celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 in Lexington, KY.

St. Patrick’s Day 2020 falls on Tuesday, March 17.

Disclaimer: All events are subject to change more so than ever this year. Please check with restaurants and venues first.

Where to eat and celebrate?

The Ballroom House is hosting an event (non-members will pay a fee) that includes an all level group class on Friday, March 13 at 8 pm and a social ease costume party following the class. Wear your favorite shade of green, play games, and dance.

Bar Louie is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music by Hi-5 on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 pm. Featuring drink specials all day and traditional Green Beer.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a couple days early with Blue Stallion Brewing on Saturday, March 14 starting at 11 am. Featuring their Irish Flag Glitter Flight just for the day with Green Glitter Patch Kids, White Sparkle Radler, and Orange Glimmer Justa P’Haze New England IPA. Pair your beers with specials from Dad’s Favorites Deli.

Head to The Burl on St. Patrick’s Day for live music from The Nashville Celts on Tuesday, March 17; doors open at 7 pm and the show begins at 8 pm.

Join The Cellar Bar & Grille this Saint Patrick’s Day for food specials and green beer on Tuesday, March 17 starting at 11 am.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early at Country Boy Brewing on Saturday, March 14 starting at 11 am and continuing all day long. Festive beers on tap include Green Survive, Stampin’ Ground Nitro Stout, Irish Red Festive. Food from The Kitchen at Country Boy Brewing Lexington will offer irish nachos: fries loaded with corned beef, bacon, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, green onion.

Enjoy a specialty Irish menu from Monday, March 9 until Tuesday, March 17 at Drake’s (all 3 locations), featuring favorites like a “Big Arse” Reuben Sandwich and Irish Fish and Chips. Get lucky on Tuesday, March 17, with Coors Light in a color changing cup, Jameson, and Lucky Drinks all day long.

Good Foods Co-op is having their annual St. Patrick’s Day hot bar on Tuesday, March 17 from 11 am until 9 pm. Enjoy traditional favorites like corned beef and cabbage, gluten-free shepherd’s pie, Colcannon potatoes, vegan white bean stew and plenty more.

Join J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 am for a full day of food and fun including irish stew, corned beef & cabbage, and Rhinegeist Luck Irish Stout on tap.

The Kentucky Castle celebrates St. Patrick’s day with an Irish Pairing Dinner on Saturday, March 14 at 7 pm. Enjoy a five course, chef-curated and Irish-inspired meal paired with original, Irish beverages. Dinner will be held in the Grand Ballroom with social seating. Guests are encouraged to wear green.

Lynagh’s is having St. Patrick’s Day festivities including music by Lizzy Cheeba on Tuesday, March 17 starting at 6 pm followed by The Slams at 10 pm.

Mirror Twin Brewing hosts their 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash on Saturday, March 14 starting at 11 am with drink specials, Rolling Oven Irish food specials, and live music by Jordan Allen & The Bellwethers. Featuring GREEN White Girl Wasted, Irish Sipper, Lucky Charm Martini, Irish Traveler, and Irish Breakfast Shots and Jameson Shots.

Mr. Brews Taphouse hosts a St. Patty’s Day Party on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 am. Featuring Irish Brunch and Bloody Bar, Narragansett Irish Neighbors, Irish Slammers GREEN Kentucky Kolsch all day long.

Loads of fun all day on Tuesday, March 17 at Monkey Joe’s. Deals all day on admission, game card specials, and pizza.

Oscar Diggs hosts their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 14 beginning at 8 am. With a free giveaway of St. Patrick’s day t-shirts to the first 100 guests in the door. Offering a select menu of Irish food as well as their well known burgers. Specials include Irish Breakfast, scotch eggs, fish & chips, Irish melt, and corned beef & cabbage.

Shamrock Bar & Grille is celebrating with traditional Irish fare, drink specials, and of course, green beer on Tuesday, March 17 at 10 am.

Soundbar is having a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 14 starting at 1 pm.

A St Patrick’s Day Party is happening at Tilted Kilt on Tuesday, March 17 from 11 am until midnight. Enjoy Domestic Pitchers (Green if Requested), Jell-O shots, Irish Car Bombs, and Jameson. Plus their special St. Pats Food Menu all day long. Also, compete in the Stein Hoist, Toilet Paper Relay, Long Distance Quarters, and many more games. Live Music from the Corey Kenton Band from 7 pm until 11 pm.

Waveland Historic Site is hosting St. Patrick’s Day Teas on Tuesday, March 17 at 2 pm. Tea will be served at 2 pm and 6:30 pm. Includes savory food and delicious green tea served by period dressed interpreters.

What about the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade?

Unfortunately, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade that takes place downtown has been cancelled for Saturday, March, 14, 2020.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889