UK HealthCare implements new visitor policy with certain exceptions

The UK HealthCare has released a statement for COVID-19 pertaining to visitor policy:

UK HealthCare implements a no visitation policy in hospitals and clinics in response to the Coronavirus, starting at midnight on March 23, 2020. The policy will remain until hospital officials feel the threat of transmission has decreased significantly.

“These are extraordinary times and we ask for your cooperation and assistance in complying with these restrictions,” said Dr. Mark Newman, University of Kentucky executive vice president for health affairs. “The safety and well-being of our patients, employees and our community is our greatest concern and priority in making these decisions.”

Listed are certain exceptions to the no visitation policy at UK HealthCare:

Obstetric patients may have one partner or one birth support person over the age of 16 accompany them.

Pediatric patients may have parents or guardians, not to exceed two visitors, for the length of time cleared by the attending physician.

Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care patients may have a birth parent plus one significant-other visit as cleared by the attending physician.

Patients who are at the end-of-life may have up to two visitors for the length of time cleared by the attending physician.

Patients with altered mental status, cognitive impairment, developmental delays or disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one (1) visitor.

Patients who require a home caregiver(s) to be trained may have up to one visitor.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedure may have one visitor and the visitor must leave the medical center as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.

Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, he or she must immediately leave the hospital.

Emergency Department patients may be accompanied by one person.

Patients who have an appointment at UK HealthCare clinics, laboratory or radiology and need family/caregiver assistance may have one person with them.

Pediatric patients at clinics, laboratory, or radiology may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

The following additional restrictions apply to visitors and accompanying guardians or caregivers:

Any person who appears ill or fails screening will be denied access.

No person will be allowed in rooms of persons under investigation (PUIs) or COVID-19 positive patients (unless at end of life).

Visitation Access Restriction policy includes UK HealthCare employees who have family members in the hospital.

All visitors permitted on the unit must stay in the room for the duration of the visit.

Exceptions to the exclusion of visitors and length of time for visitation will be individualized and take into consideration what is in the best interest of patient care and safety of patients and employees.

Interfaith needs and support will be addressed by internal chaplains who will consult with external consultants as needed.

