Rupp Arena and Central Bank unveil new logo

With the first phase of a $300 million expansion package happening and the naming rights agreement finalized, what’s next?

The logo.

The Lexington Center Corporation has just unveiled the new logo for Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Bill Owen, Lexington Center Corporation CEO & President, said “We are thrilled to unveil a new corporate identity that is a dynamic symbol of the new naming rights partnership. The new logos reflect the longstanding tradition of Central Bank and the iconic history of Rupp Arena. It is also an elegant representation of the many upgrades and improvements that have been made to the flagship facility of downtown Lexington and one of the state’s most significant buildings.”

The design symbolizes an interpretation of the angular peak of the new complex. Both logos feature the traditional “C” seen in Central Bank’s logo.

Luther Deaton, Central Bank Chairman, President & CEO, stated “It has been a privilege contribute to a new piece of the Commonwealth’s history. The logos are symbolic of our intent to advance and enrich the downtown area, while honoring the rich history and tradition that distinguish Lexington as one of Kentucky’s most beloved cities.”

The logo was designed by Doe Anderson ad agency.

With a completion date of Spring 2022, the Central Bank Center will be able to offer 100,000 square feet of exhibition space, a new 25,000 square foot gran ballroom, a 25,000 square foot meeting space, and 50,000 square foot hospitality space.

