Nonessential retail to close in Kentucky during COVID-19, but what is nonessential?

Governor Beshear announced that all in-person retail businesses that are not life-sustaining will close on Monday, March 23 at 8 pm.
Life-sustaining, non-essential retail businesses are those that provide staple goods.
A sampling what is considered essential and remains OPEN:
- Auto repair services
- Car rentals
- Building material, garden equipment/supplies dealers
- Banks, credit unions, other financial services
- Grocery stores & markets
- Carry-out, drive-thru and delivery sales of food and beverages
- Liquor stores
- Pharmacies & drugstores
- Gas stations
- Super centers
- Pet stores
Lexington area Kroger stores have adjusted their hours.
Businesses that are considered non-essential that will close include entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, shoe, jewelry and furniture stores, florists, bookstores and auto dealers.
Although restaurants and bars are nonessential, they are still allowed to offer curbside and delivery.
A sampling of what is non-essential and must close:
- Automobile dealers (with the exception of services)
- Furniture stores
- Electronic and appliance stores
- Cosmetic stores
- Optical goods stores
- Personal care stores
- Clothing, shoe stores
- Jewelry stores
- Sports goods stores
- Music shops
- Book stores
- Hobby/craft stores
- Florists
- Office supplies, stationary, gift stores
The Fayette Mall is temporarily closed.
A sampling of what’s open, what’s closed, what’s closing during COVID-19.
A sampling of Lexington, KY area restaurants offering takeout, curbside and delivery services.
