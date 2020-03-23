Nonessential retail to close in Kentucky during COVID-19, but what is nonessential?

Governor Beshear announced that all in-person retail businesses that are not life-sustaining will close on Monday, March 23 at 8 pm.

Life-sustaining, non-essential retail businesses are those that provide staple goods.

A sampling what is considered essential and remains OPEN:

Auto repair services

Car rentals

Building material, garden equipment/supplies dealers

Banks, credit unions, other financial services

Grocery stores & markets

Carry-out, drive-thru and delivery sales of food and beverages

Liquor stores

Pharmacies & drugstores

Gas stations

Super centers

Pet stores

Lexington area Kroger stores have adjusted their hours.

Businesses that are considered non-essential that will close include entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, shoe, jewelry and furniture stores, florists, bookstores and auto dealers.

Although restaurants and bars are nonessential, they are still allowed to offer curbside and delivery.

A sampling of what is non-essential and must close:

Automobile dealers (with the exception of services)

Furniture stores

Electronic and appliance stores

Cosmetic stores

Optical goods stores

Personal care stores

Clothing, shoe stores

Jewelry stores

Sports goods stores

Music shops

Book stores

Hobby/craft stores

Florists

Office supplies, stationary, gift stores

The Fayette Mall is temporarily closed.

A sampling of what’s open, what’s closed, what’s closing during COVID-19.

A sampling of Lexington, KY area restaurants offering takeout, curbside and delivery services.

