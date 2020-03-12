NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships

NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships

By Staff -
17
0
Nike basketball with Kentucky written across it
Photo by Austin Johnson/Ace Weekly

The NCAA has released a statement for COVID-19:

Nike basketball with Kentucky written across it
Photo by Austin Johnson/Ace Weekly

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

 

 

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR