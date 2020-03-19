LEXPARK meters won’t charge during COVID-19 outbreak

As of March 18, Lexington Parking Authority (LPA) will not charge LexPark on-street meters until Friday, April 10. They will re-evaluate if it needs to last further.

There is a two hour limit that will be enforced.

Several paid parking spaces downtown have already been turned into “Curbside Pick-Up ONLY” spaces with a 15-minut limit.

“This is a community crisis and we are part of this community. We stand ready to assist if there is anything we can do to help the businesses affected by this crisis,” said LPA Chair James H. Frazier, III.

The goal for this free parking downtown is to provide, maintain, and operate adequate, high-quality, customer-focused public parking to hopefully encourage economic growth during this difficult time.

LexPark has also converted several paid parking spaces into “Curbside Pick-Up ONLY” spaces. These spots will be marked by blue bags. Restaurants and merchants are encouraged to reach out to the LEXPARK customer service center at 859-231-7275 or at [email protected] to request a nearby meter to be converted for this use.

For a sampling of restaurants able to do curbside or delivery, click here.

For a sampling of citywide cancellations and closures, check out what’s open, what’s closed, what’s closing for coronavirus in Lexington, KY.

