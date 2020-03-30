Lexington’s 3rd District has a new councilmember

On March 30, Mayor Linda Gorton appointed Mark Swanson, a professor at the University of Kentucky, as the new District 3 Councilmember.

Swanson is replacing the late Councilmember Jake Gibbs, who suddenly passed on March 3, 2020. Councilmember Swanson will be sworn into office after a 15-day waiting period to allow the other councilmembers to meet with him.

“Mark is well prepared to be the Councilmember for the Third District,” said Mayor Gorton. “He has worked to improve economic opportunity in our downtown neighborhoods. And he is a faculty member at the University of Kentucky, which is another important part of the District.”

As a faculty member of the College of Public Health, Councilmember Swanson’s work focuses on applied research on food environments in addition to teaching. He has worked with stores in low income neighborhoods in Lexington and Eastern Kentucky to increase healthy food options.

“I’m honored by the confidence Mayor Gorton has shown in me with the appointment, and I look forward to serving my neighbors in the 3rd District in these unprecedented and challenging times,” said Swanson.

Swanson is a member of the Lexington Environmental Commission, the Lexington Tweens Nutrition and Fitness Coalition Board of Directors, and the Advocacy Committee of the American Heart Association: Kentucky Chapter.

