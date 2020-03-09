Lexington Shriners Medical Center opens new children’s playground

Lexington Shriners Medical Center officially opened and dedicated the Susan Goldstein and Steven Goldstein, M.D. Therapeutic and Medical Assessment Playground on Monday, March 9.

Earlier this afternoon, patients, SHCMC Administrator, Board of Governors and donors of Shriners cut the ribbon to the new $230,000 children’s therapeutic and medical assessment playground.

The playground was led by a generous $150,000 pledge from Susan and Steve Goldstein, M.D., while donors gave over $230,000 to fund the construction of the Therapeutic and Medical Assessment Playground.

There is no better way to learn as a child than with a chance to play freely and playgrounds provide different opportunities to stimulate physical development for children of all ages.

That is exactly what this new playground plans to do. The area will be utilized by physical and occupational therapists to help patients feel safe, and have fun while working to strengthen specific gross and fine motor skills. They will practice walking on uneven ground, taking stairs, balancing and jumping. Other skills that patients will practice include sensory integration, motor planning and navigating a wheelchair, walker or crutches so that when our patients are at school, they will be able to participate in these types of functions alongside their peers.

Patients were in attendance to help cut the ribbon to their new playground and experience their first therapy session outside the medical center’s walls.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center is located at 110 Conn Terrace.

