Lexington Public Library responds to COVID-19

The Lexington Public Library has released a statement for COVID-19 updates:

In response to the growing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Lexington Public Library (LPL) will close all library locations beginning at the close of business today, Friday, March 13 at 6:00 pm.

The Library currently plans to reopen for daily operation on Monday, April 6. The Library’s leadership will continue to monitor the situation and may adjust this schedule at a later date.

During this emergency closure:

All LPL programs and classes will be cancelled, including outreach services

Meeting rooms will be closed to the public

Due dates for library materials will be extended, customers are encouraged to keep materials until the Library reopens

All fines and fees will be suspended for lost or overdue materials

LPL will work with the City of Lexington, Fayette County Public Schools and local public health officials to distribute accurate information about the local response to the pandemic, which may include information about food and social service distribution.

“Our goal is to limit any community transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “We are listening to state and local leaders as they recommend people not congregate in groups and observe social distancing. We will continue to evaluate the real and potential threat of the global pandemic on our local community. Please visit us virtually on our website or social media pages for your entertainment and educational needs.”

The virtual library will remain open – including online classes and digital reading materials through vendors like Lynda.com and the Libby and Flipster apps. More information and resources can be found at www.lexpublib.org.

Library staff will be compensated according to LPL’s emergency pay procedure to ensure staff is financially secure during this time.

Lexington Public Library welcomes monetary donations to support these efforts via the Lexington Public Library Foundation at www.lexpublib.org/donate. Donated physical materials, like books and office supplies cannot be accepted during this time.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889