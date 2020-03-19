Lexington Mayor Gorton Announces Launch of Coronavirus Response Fund

“Neighbor to neighbor, friend to friend, business to community, that’s how Lexington will get through this,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

On March 19, 2020, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the launch of a Coronavirus Response Fund to help provide support to populations across Central and Appalachia Kentucky who may adversely be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Response Fund was formed by United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG) and Bluegrass Community Foundation (BGCF). The fund will extend beyond Fayette County as a regional coalition of philanthropy.

“As this crisis has unfolded, with wave after wave of new restrictions, Lexington has answered with wave after wave of kindness and compassion,” Mayor Gorton said. “We’ve reached out in small ways — picking up dinner at a restaurant, helping an elderly neighbor, opening up parking spaces. And today we’re reaching out in a big way. Thank you to the businesses and organizations that are stepping up today to make life easier for thousands of people in Lexington and across Central and Appalachia Kentucky.”

The first grant will be award to God’s Pantry to help deploy 10,000 meals to those in-need across that region. Other grants will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak.

To donate online, click here.

Click here for more information about the Coronavirus Response Fund.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889