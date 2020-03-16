Lexington Mayor announces new guidelines for Lexington during COVID-19

This afternoon, Mayor Linda Gorton held a press conference with more information on how to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 23, there will be no more yard waste pick-up until further notice.

To help families in this time of need, God’s Pantry predicts they will need at least 10,000 boxed meals per month.

Fire Stations are closed to the public, except for emergency needs. Car seat appointments will be held outside of the station.

City will suspend some meetings until further notice.

KU has suspended late fees.

Council is going on “Spring Break” on Friday, March 20, so they plan to compress all meetings.

The Health Department has new hours: 8 am until 4 pm everyday.

Restaurant inspections by the Health Department will continue as scheduled.

As of Monday, March 16 at 5 pm, Governor Beshear has requested all restaurants close for dine-in services with the exception of curbside pick-up or delivery. Mayor Gorton urged the community to help the local businesses by purchasing gift cards for later use or utilize the curbside option from Lexington restaurants while Governor Beshear pledged that he would order takeout at least three times a week.

Mayor Gorton initially held a press conference with Commissioner of Health, Kraig Humbaugh, and Commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Julian Tackett on Thursday, March 12 to update citizens about public events amid COVID-19.

