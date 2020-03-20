Lexington Kroger stores adjust hours during COVID-19

Kroger stores in Kentucky remain open, but continue to take action in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Many Lexington area Kroger stores have changed their hours from 7 am until 9 pm so that employees have extra time to clean and restock the shelves.

On Monday through Thursday, the first hour is dedicated to seniors and high risk shoppers.

Other Lexington area grocery stores like The Fresh Market, Good Foods Co-Op, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods have also restricted the first shopping hour solely for these shoppers.

As an essential retail business, Kroger stores are allowed to stay open.

