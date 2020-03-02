Lexington Home and Garden News – March 2020

NEWS

Paper Recycling

There are seven recycling bins for paper that have been placed throughout Lexington. Residents and businesses may use these bright yellow containers to recycle newspapers, office paper, paper mail, magazines, and catalogs. Only paper should be recycled in these bins and should not be placed in blue carts.

The paper recycling bins can be found at:

•Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd.

•Constitution Park, 1670 Old Paris Rd.

•Veterans Park, 650 Southpoint Dr.

•Good Foods Coop, 455 Southland Dr.

•Lexington Recycle Center, 360 Thompson Rd.

•Pleasant Ridge Park, 1350 Pleasant Ridge Dr.

•Herald Leader Parking Lot, 100 Midland Ave.

Get Creative

The city of Lexington is asking for local artists to submit creative drawings that help bring attention to local waterways and how the community can keep them clean. Artwork must be submitted to the city by Tuesday, March 31 by 5 pm. Artwork must be completed by Sunday, April 26. Winners of the four categories will be announced at a gallery show in Mid-May. Open to all ages.

Antiques & Garden Show

The Blue Grass Trust hosts their 35th annual Antiques & Garden Show at the Alltech Arena beginning Friday, March 6 from 10 am until 6 pm. This year’s keynote speaker is Editor-in-Chief of FLOWER Magazine, Margot Shaw, on Friday, March 6 at 1 pm. Join Jon Carloftis and Janice Carter Levitch for a Cocktail & Quickfire Seminar on March 6 and March 7 both at 3 pm. Show runs until Sunday, March 8 and registration is required.

Bluegrass Iris Society

Thursday, March 29th, 7 pm, at Eastside Public Library

Water Week

Starting on March 21 through March 28, Lexington is celebrating Water Week with events throughout the city that honor the importance of water and our role in protecting it. It’s a week of activities for all ages, abilities and interests.

EVENTS

Wednesday March 4

Little Sprouts: Animal Habitats in the Garden, 10 am & 11 am, The Arboretum.

Friday March 6

Antiques & Garden Show, 10 am, Alltech Arena (thru Mar. 8).

Saturday March 7

Winter Tree ID, 1 pm, The Arboretum.

Succulent Wreath DIY, 2:30 pm, Wilson Nurseries (Frankfort location).

Tuesday March 10

Vegetable Gardening Seminar, 6 pm, Southern States Lexington Co-Op.

Saturday March 21

Seeds, Sprouts, and CSAs Festival, 11 am, Good Foods Co-Op.

Stream Walk, 3 pm, Idle Hour.

__

