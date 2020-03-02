Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – March 2020

NEWS

Fight the Flu

Flu shots are available at the Public Health Clinic (650 Newtown Pike) without an appointment on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 am to 3 pm, and from 9 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. Call 859-288-2483 for details.

A seasonal flu shot is one way to fight the flu each winter, and the flu can be especially dangerous for senior adults, young children, and anyone with other medical risks.

Recycle Safely

Councilmember Angela Evans has shared information about the danger of recycling medical waste. “Medical waste is causing problems at Lexington’s Recycle Center at an increasing rate. Its presence causes serious safety issues for employees working the line and results in material being sent to the landfill, much of which could have been recycled. The highest impact offenders are needles, dialysis bags and tubes, IV bags and tubes and vials. These are biohazards that pose a threat to the people who play a vital role in the sorting process. The Recycle Center staff do their best to catch these contaminants in the room where the trucks dump their loads, but medical waste still makes its way onto the sorting line… Employees have been stuck by needles, which requires medical treatment. The dialysis and IV tubes wrap around moving parts of the machinery. People have to climb into the machines and cut them out, causing downtime. If any of the biohazard material makes its way through the complete sorting process and into a bale of materials, companies won’t purchase sorted materials. Though the problem is serious, the solution is simple. Dispose of medical waste properly. It is not recyclable. Put it with biohazard or landfill-bound waste. More information, along with downloadable flyers on what can be recycled, can be found at LexingtonKY.gov/Recycling”

What to Know about Coronavirus

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has useful information to help answer your questions about the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Please remember, more than one type of coronavirus exists – the coronavirus is a viral infection under which illnesses such as the common cold are labeled. However, this particular strain is specifically related to Wuhan, China. Symptoms include: a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. If you have symptoms and have traveled to Wuhan recently, or have been in contact with someone who has, the CDC suggests taking the following steps:

•Seek medical attention right away.

•Call ahead before going to see a doctor or emergency room.

Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html

EVENTS

Tuesday, March 3

Nursing Career Fair, 4:30 pm, Saint Joseph Hospital

Saturday, March 7

Lucky Leprechaun Half Marathon, 10 Miler & 5K, 8:30 am, Versailles

Central Kentucky Heart Ball, 6 pm, Convention Center

Birthday Party, 10 am, Fleet Feet (The Summit)

Tuesday, March, 10

Hucks 4 Pups 5K, 10 am, Coldstream Dog Park

Thursday, March 12

Laryngectomy Resource Club, 6 pm, UK Markey Cancer Center

Saturday, March 14

Habitat for Humanity Shamrock Shuffle 3K, 8 am, downtown Lexington

Saturday, March 21

Quarter Horse Marathon Relay, 9 am, White Hall State Historic Site (Richmond)

Saturday, March 28

Miles for Marrow 5K, 9 am, Coldstream Park

This article also appears on page 13 of the March 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

