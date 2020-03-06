Lexington Habitat for Humanity unites women for International Women Build Week

As a prelude to International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosted a Women Build event on Friday, March 6.

The event celebrated the powerful, compassionate women who support affordable housing as LHFH homeowners, volunteers, supporters and staff members. Local women leaders, including Mayor Gorton, LEX18’s Kylen Mills and WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy, were in attendance for the event.

Between March 1 and March 8, Lowe’s, Schneider Electric and approximately 6,000 women volunteers united in more than 235 communities for International Women Build Week.

International Women’s Day is on Sunday, March 8, but a series of events have taken place across the globe that aim to build and repair nearly 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.

The Women Build volunteers will be working on the future home of Lexington Habitat partners Patrick, Stacy and their three charming boys. The family of five have lived in Lexington their entire lives and have always imagined raising their family here.

“We will finally have a stable home to raise our family in,” says Patrick.

“We really appreciate everything the volunteers, sponsors and Lexington Habitat staff are doing to make our dreams come true. It’s hard to put everything we really mean into words. We’re forever grateful.”

Since 1991, Women Build volunteers from all walks of life have come together to build stronger, safer communities. Lexington Habitat’s Women Build events provide the opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities.

__