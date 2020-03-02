Lexington Community News – March 2020

NEWS

Construction

Hilton Lexington Downtown plans an $8 million dollar renovation with a target completion date this Spring.

Glean Kentucky: Happy Birthday

GleanKY is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Founded in 2010, the organization fights food waste and hunger. Over the past ten years, Glean Kentucky has gathered and redistributed over 1.8 million pounds of excess fresh produce.

Gold Star

The Lexington Public Library has been recognized by the Library Journal as a 2019 five-Star Library. This is the library’s first time receiving such a distinction.

Nicholasville Road: Re-Imagine It

The Lexington Transportation and Land Use Planners are launching a study called “Imagine Nicholasville Road” that will help identify strategies to respond to the growth and development rate along this corridor. The city is hosting a public open house on Wednesday, March 4 in the Community Room at Lexington Green from 6 pm until 8 pm.

Public Health

Dr. Steven Stack of Saint Joseph East has been appointed Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

University Press

The University Press of Kentucky has announced Ashley Runyon as their newest director effective March 11. Runyon is a Kentucky native who got her start at the Press as a work-study student.

ON THE TABLE

On the Table is a city-wide conversation where over 10,000 Lexingtonians gather across the city to get to know each other better and discuss what is and is not working in our communities. On March 25, anyone, anywhere, at any time can participate by hosting a conversation or joining one.“Neighborhoods” will be the focus of this year’s conversations. Rising rents, new businesses, increased traffic, better sidewalks — all across Lexington, neighborhoods are changing. Some neighborhoods are going through positive changes — and some through negative ones. Neighbors and policymakers alike will be able to use the reports that come out of these conversations to advocate for their communities.

Women’s History Month at Ashland

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate proudly celebrates Women’s History Month in March. The Women’s Voices tour focuses on nine women of Ashland who span a century of social, cultural and political evolution. The tour will also explore the changing role of women from the early 19th century to the mid-20th century. “Never a Braver Spirit: The Legacy of Madeline McDowell Breckinridge” Exhibit. The life and legacy of Madeline McDowell Breckinridge is housed in Ashland’s temporary exhibit space. Through more than 30 artifacts, this new exhibit explores “Madge’s” life and accomplishments. This exhibit also connects Ashland with the larger commemoration of the 2020 centennial of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

