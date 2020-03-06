Lexington businesses finding new home with the University of Kentucky

In the winter of 2017, Kennedy’s bookstore closed their doors. The University of Kentucky came in with a real estate group to transform the space into a large-scale parking garage with retail and “innovation” space.

After a campus-wide vote, the new building will be named “The Cornerstone”. The first floor of the building will be called The Cornerstone Exchange and the space will be dedicated to Kentucky-based businesses. The first three to be announced are West Sixth Brewing, A Cup of Common Wealth, and Rolling Oven.

“We are very excited to announce both the name The Cornerstone, which underscores the importance of this facility as a doorway to our campus, and our relationship with these local businesses,” said UK Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Eric Monday. “Each of these organizations has a strong connection to, and engagement with, the local community. They reflect the kind of supportive, collaborative environment we plan to create in this space.”

The university’s goal for this building is to maximize each students success and enhance their sense of community. Their hope is to foster solution-driven thinking and design to connect people with all types of passions and interests to further their career development in entrepreneurial fields.

“We know that some of the most meaningful relationships are built while people break bread,” sad Executive Director for Strategic Analysis and Policy Melody Flowers. “This facility will feature multiple components, including dining space and innovation space. We look forward to continuing our quick progress in transforming this integral, forward thinking part of campus in partnership with Signet Real Estate Group.”

The project is set to be completed by fall of 2020.

__