KFC Yum! Center Responds to COVID-19

KFC Yum! Center has released a statement for COVID-19 updates:

Several shows scheduled for this March at the KFC Yum! Center are being rescheduled including: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live (March 14), Dan + Shay (March 27) and Michael Buble (March 28). Dan + Shay has been rescheduled for August 6 and alternate dates for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Michael Buble will be announced soon.

“Our top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of our staff and guests,” KFC Yum! Center GM Eric Granger said. “We have been closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) globally and any potential impact it may have on our day-to-day operations. Through public health organizations such as, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health department officials, we are staying abreast of the latest updates and developments as they occur and working with each show to make the best decision for their artists, fans and touring staff. We support each event organizer’s decision to postpone these events.”

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” Michael Buble said in a release.

Dan + Shay addressed fans in a message earlier, “Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Arena, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.”

Tickets purchased for the postponed March events will be honored for their rescheduled dates.

Please visit kfcyumcenter.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest announcements regarding KFC Yum! Center concerts and events.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889