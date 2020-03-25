Kentucky to close non life-sustaining businesses

Governor Beshear announced “Effective Thursday, March 26 at 8 pm, all non life-sustaining businesses to close in-person traffic.”

How do you define “life-sustaining” and “non life-sustaining” businesses?

The state of Kentucky identifies the following type of businesses that will remain OPEN but must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines:

Agriculture, food, and beverage. Food and beverage manufacturing, production, processing, and cultivation, including farming, livestock, fishing, baking, and other production agriculture, including cultivation, marketing, production, and distribution of animals and goods for consumption; and businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals, including animal shelters, rescues, shelters, kennels, and adoption facilities.

Banks, Credit Unions, and Financial Services Non-depository institutions, including but not limited to consumer, industrial and mortgage loan companies, mortgage loan brokers, originators and processors, deferred deposit, check cashers, and payday lending companies, title pledge lenders, and money transmitters; securities institutions, including but not limited to brokers, agents, advisers and issuers; appraisers, financial markets, bond issuers, or institutions selling financial products to the extent they are providing financial services; and pawnbrokers, to the extent they are providing check-cashing or similar financial services

Charitable and social service organizations

CISA List (All businesses operating in Federal Critical Infrastructure sectors)

Critical labor union functions administration of health and welfare funds and personnel checking

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Funeral Services (subject to restrictions on mass gathering and appropriate social distancing)

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation auto-supply and auto and motorcycle repair shops farm and construction equipment boat repair and related facilities bicycle repair shops and related facilities

Groceries (some stores have adjusted hours including Lexington Kroger locations)

Home-based care and services

Hotels and Motels

Housing, Building, and Construction including but not limited to plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff, security staff, operating engineers,

HVAC, painting, landscaping, moving and relocation

services, necessary for sustaining the safety, sanitation and operation of structures)

Laundry Services

“Life-sustaining” retail hardware stores and businesses that sell electrical, plumbing, and heating material; agricultural supply and equipment stores; medical product supply and equipment stores; and stores that supply first responders and other critical government and healthcare workers

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries Manufacturing companies, distributors, and supply chain companies producing and supplying critical products and services in and for industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, healthcare, chemicals and sanitization, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum and fuel, mining, mineral extraction, construction, national defense, communications, as well as products used by other Life-Sustaining Businesses, or products that can be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Media

Professional Services legal, accounting, and insurance services real estate services (including appraisal and title services)

Restaurants for consumption off-premises (only delivery, takeout, and curbside)

Supplies for Life-Sustaining Businesses Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply other Life-Sustaining Businesses with the support or materials necessary to operate, including computers, audio and video electronics, household appliances; IT and telecommunication equipment; hardware, paint, flat glass; electrical, plumbing and heating material; sanitary equipment; personal hygiene products; food, food additives, ingredients and components; medical and orthopedic equipment; optics and photography equipment; diagnostics, food and beverages, chemicals, soaps and detergent; and firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers for purposes of safety and security.

Transportation Airlines, taxis, transportation network providers (such as Uber and Lyft), vehicle rental services, paratransit, and other private, public, and commercial transportation and logistics providers



The Fayette Mall is temporarily closed.

A sampling of what’s open, what’s closed, what’s closing during COVID-19.

A sampling of Lexington, KY area restaurants offering takeout, curbside and delivery services.

