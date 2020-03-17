Kentucky Derby postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The 146th Kentucky Derby will be postponed until Saturday, September 5. The Kentucky Oaks will be on Friday, September 4.

It is the first time the Derby will not be held on the first Saturday of May since 1945, when it was postponed until June.

As the latest sporting event to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, it follows the announcement made yesterday by Keeneland regarding the upcoming Spring Meet.

Keeneland officials announced “the cancellation of the upcoming Spring Meet, which was scheduled for April 2-24, due to safety concerns surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19.”

Originally, Keeneland reported the Spring Meet would open on April 2 without spectators, but after reevaluation of the situation, the decision was made to cancel the entire Spring Meet rather than race without fans.

More information on how the impact of coronavirus is shifting rapidly in the equine industry.

