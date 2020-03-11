Is the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Lexington cancelled

Is the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade still happening on Saturday, March 14, 2020?

With the spread of COVID-19, many public officials throughout Lexington and the state are doing what they can to keep the community safe and healthy.

“The Bluegrass Irish Society board of directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on Saturday, March 14,” said Megan Moloney, Bluegrass Irish Society. “This decision is not made lightly, but with an over-abundance of caution for community members in Lexington and Central Kentucky who join us downtown each year.”

Not only has the parade been cancelled, but unfortunately the Shamrock Shuffle 3K that benefits Lexington Habitat for Humanity has also been cancelled.

Jeremiah Myers, Development Manager for Lexington Habitat for Humanity, said, “Lexington Habitat for Humanity looks forward every year to kicking off the Irish Festival, and is deeply saddened to have to cancel the Shamrock Shuffle 3K. Lexington Habitat for Humanity is grateful for the continuing support of the sponsors, volunteers and runners who make our mission of building homes, communities and hope possible. With the Irish Festival, Lexington Habitat is committed to making our community a better place, and look forward to carrying that tradition into 2021. Lexington Habitat will be in touch with race participants as soon as possible with additional information.”

Parade units, vendors, and entertainers will receive additional information from organizers by this week. It is the Bluegrass Irish Society’s hope that they will return to Main Street on March 13, 2021.

Kentucky Crafted the Market 2020 has decided to postpone their show to a later date. This decision was made in conjunction with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the Kentucky Arts Council, as part of the Commonwealth’s ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889