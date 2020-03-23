Is Fayette Mall open during COVID-19

Fayette Mall will temporarily close during COVID-19 beginning March 22 and will remain closed until further notice.

On Fayette Mall’s website, they said “In accordance with the executive order issued by the Governor of Kentucky on March 22, Fayette Mall is closed as of March 22 until further notice. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Certain restaurants may remain open for take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery services only, please call ahead.”

Some restaurants may stay open and offer curbside pick-up or delivery.

