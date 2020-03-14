How are Lexington Churches adapting services to coronavirus precautions?

Christ Church Cathedral has announced will suspend all public services of worship as well as all non-worship gatherings through Sunday, March 22, effective immediately.

Immanuel Baptist is pausing services, but has posted, “While we may not be gathering in the same way we usually do, we are still the church. So let’s be the church. We want to enlist you to help us love our community well by serving on our Response Team. Here are ways you can help.

Deliver needed items to the ‘high risk’ portion of our community who cannot get out themselves.

Serve at a prayer station on our Tates Creek Road campus to pray with those who drive onto our campus struggling to deal with all that is happening.

Be part of a team who calls our homebound and nursing home members to check on them and pray with them.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church is only having live-streamed worship for their weekend services at 9:30 am and 11:30 am.

