Fayette County Public Schools provide resources for families amid COVID-19

Fayette County Public Schools has released a statement for COVID-19 updates:

Many of you have asked for details about information you can help share with families about services to students and families while Fayette County Public Schools will be closed for at least the next three weeks.

Educational activities appropriate for students at each grade level are being provided two ways:

Students at every grade level were given copies of “FCPS Unplugged” to take home with them today. This document includes 15 days of activities students can do at home without the use of electronic devices. If you would like to repost the PDFs to your sites, you can download them here:

Pre-K and Elementary: https://www.dropbox.com/s/c1928jz5zlj4xya/FCS.UP.11×8.5.PreK-5th.pdf?dl=0

Middle: https://www.dropbox.com/s/gbzzt4f1vh3wt1u/FCS.UP.6th-8th.pdf?dl=0

High: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2spisee0p1hlv1y/FCS.UP.9th-12th.pdf?dl=0

Families and students can visit www.fcps.net/COVID19 and there will be online lessons posted under the link for “Instructional Activities.)

Bus Bites, FREE breakfast and lunch will be served to anyone 18-years-old or younger at a total of 115 bus stops and 18 school locations throughout our community.

The district switchboard will accept phone calls at 859-381-4100 from 7:30 am to 5 pm five days a week between March 16 and 27.

Bluegrass HealthFirst Clinics at our schools will remain open to provide medical care for children and families. Families should check here for the list of clinics and call to schedule an appointment at a convenient location.

District Mental Health Professionals will be on call to help students and families. To access this service, call 859-381-4100.

Family Resource and Youth Service Centers will be available by phone to support families with essential needs. The list of FRYSCs can be found here.

To encourage families to enjoy the time they have together, we have developed a set of “Family Fun Activities,” which is attached to this email.

For more information on the Fayette County Public Schools closure, click here.

