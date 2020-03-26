Fayette County Public Schools no longer to do Bus Bites

Fayette County Public Schools has released a statement for COVID-19 updating on Bus Bites:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

We apologize for the short notice, but effective tomorrow, we can longer offer meal delivery to bus stops throughout our community.

Unfortunately, we learned this evening that a member of our transportation department who was involved in our school bus delivery of meals has tested positive for COVID-19. In the face of these unprecedented circumstances, our bus drivers and monitors willingly volunteered to serve in this new role to ensure that students who depend on meals at school still have access to food. They are unsung heroes and we are all indebted to them for their leadership during these times.

Our thoughts and prayers for healing are with this member of our team while they are recuperating at home.Although Lexington-Fayette County health officials believe the risk of exposure to other staff and the children served is low, we believe the safest course of action is to close our bus depots.

On Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27, meals will be available only at our pick up locations at the following schools: Arlington, Booker T. Washington, Breckinridge, Cardinal Valley, Glendover, James Lane Allen, Julius Marks, Lansdowne, Mary Todd, Meadowthorpe, The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek, Northern, Southern, Squires and William Wells Brown elementaries, LTMS and Winburn middle schools, Bryan Station High School and the Tates Creek Campus (under the awning between the middle and high school).

This is a walk-up service. We ask that those receiving meals practice social distancing and stand six feet apart while waiting in line.

Meal service was not scheduled for the week of March 30 through April 3, during the district’s regularly scheduled spring break. We will work with community partners to revisit the best way to continue serving meals for children while also protecting the health and safety of our employees and families.

We will communicate plans for providing meals beginning the week of April 6 as soon as they are finalized.

Your Partner,

Manny Caulk

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent