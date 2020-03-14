Coronavirus impact on Lexington Restaurant Economy

Lexington restaurant owners continue to emphasize the safety of eating out in Lexington.

“I know everyone is stressed right now. But perhaps none more so than us small business owners,” says Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen. “The brutal reality is that many of our restaurants, shops and services will not survive this pandemic and its response. We need your help and we need it now.”

He continues, “Restaurants have always been on top of our handwashing, cleaning and generally hygiene. If you trusted us with your food before, you can trust us now.”

Babycakes Cupcakes’ owner posted on Friday, “I just wanted to send a little reassurance. I run the shop alone and control all aspects from start to finish; no one ever touches a cupcake, but me, until they are happily at your destination. After every transaction, my counters are wiped, my credit card machine is wiped, doorknobs are wiped; any surface that was graced by outside hands is wiped with bleach. After all money transactions, my hands are sanitized and all of my equipment has always been bleached during every wash cycle. I deal with a lot of food allergies, so these practices have always been a part of my operation. I love my community and your safety is so important to me. I know things seem scary and confusing, but I do hope you find reasons to celebrate.”

Doodles posted, “We are closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation and are increasing the frequency of steps we already take to insure a safe and healthy environment at the restaurant. We have eliminated some of the self-service aspect of dining at doodles (no more hand held menus, no more self serve silverware etc.). Our intention is to continue to serve our community as long as it is safe for all of you and us.”

The diner then posted, “If breakfast in bed sounds up your alley call us for a take out order. We’ll bring it out to your car. We have also changed up our table wait system so be sure and bring a cell phone if you plan on dining inside our restaurant (we’ll ask you to wait outside until we can take your order and seat you). We’ve spread our tables apart and are continuing to follow all the guidelines that help squash the spread of Covid-19.”

Many restaurants are offering unique and independent delivery services, like girlsgirlsgirls burritos, who offers bicycle delivery and takeout exclusively through their website. “We’re offering free delivery to help people working from home and choosing to stay in more often. Folks are welcome to add instructions on their order if they’d like it left on their doorstep w/o contact. For those stopping by the shop but practicing social distancing, we have tables spread out accordingly and outdoor seating. girls’ staff practices excellent hygiene, and all our tools and spaces are sanitized as required and every hour at the minimum. We love Lexington, are happy to offer healthy food during this challenging time, and will continue to patron our fellow local restaurants and support their employees.”

“News about this global concern is so fluid, it has understandably created anxiety and uncertainty,” said Britney Ruby Miller, President of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment. We’ve taken this threat seriously and have implemented comprehensive tactics to guard against it in each of our steakhouses.”

“The trajectory of the Coronavirus issue is certainly concerning for everyone in hospitality right now,” said Miller. “We feel an obligation to our wonderful teams, guests and communities to do all we can to combat this. We’re very hopeful that if corporate citizens step up as so many already have and take thoughtful, preventative measures, we’ll collectively help flatten the severity and duration curve which will promote a healthier outlook.”

Despite the St. Patrick’s Parade cancellation, Oscar Diggs recommends North Limestone as a holiday celebration destination, offering paper and plastic utensils upon request, and sanitizing menus after being used. “It’s not just the luck of the Irish, it’s also careful planning and a lot of preparation around here that brings a delicious St. Patrick’s day menu to life!”

Sidebar Grill stresses, “We are open for dining and drinking and adhere to the same strict health department policies as we always have.”

