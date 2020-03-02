Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2020 with Lexington Habitat

Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosts the Shamrock Shuffle 3K.

Register now to walk, shuffle, and kick-off your St. Patrick’s Day celebration the right way with Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

The annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K is Saturday, March 14 beginning at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. When you shuffle, you help local families in need of affordable housing with 100% of the net proceeds from this race directly benefiting Lexington Habitat.

Founded in 1986, Lexington Habitat for Humanity is driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. For the past 30 years, Lexington Habitat has been building, preserving, and repairing homes throughout the community. The non-profit organization, with the help of volunteers from the community, allow Lexington Habitat homebuyers to build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage, while others are given the opportunity to repair and preserve their homes.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity provides services including homeownership, critical home repair, home preservation, and neighborhood cleanup, as well as the opportunity for the community to donate to or shop at multiple Lexington ReStore locations. Following the Shamrock Shuffle 3K, stick around downtown for the 41st annual Alltech Lexington St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade forms on Midland Ave, marches down Main Street, turns on North Mill Street, and ends at Short Street beginning at 1 pm.

Race Day Schedule

On-Site Registration: 6:30- 7:30 am

Race Start: 8 am

Finish Line Party: 8 am – 9:30 am

This article also appears on page 13 of the March 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

