Blue Grass Airport updates Lexingtonians on travel amid COVID-19

Blue Grass Airport has released a statement for COVID-19 updates:

At Blue Grass Airport, the safety of our passengers is our top priority. As concerns over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to rise, Blue Grass Airport is carefully monitoring the situation. We continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Mayor’s Office, and health officials to meet and exceed local, state, and federal guidelines. We are committed to keeping our passengers safe and informed as we continue to navigate this global pandemic.

Keeping our Airport Clean



While it has always been or practice to maintain the cleanliness of our facilities, Blue Grass Airport is taking the following precautions to keep passengers safe:

Constant, thorough cleaning and disinfecting of airport facilities

Hand sanitizing stations located throughout the airport

Touch-free sinks, toilets, and soap dispensers in airport restrooms

Implemented protocol for enhanced cleaning/disinfecting touch points through the terminals, including handrails, door handles, elevator call buttons, escalator handrails, hold-room seating, and baby changing areas.

Affiliated airlines are also taking precautionary measures to ensure a thorough cleaning on all aircraft.

Ticket Change Guidelines: What to do to Adjust Your Travel Plans

Blue Grass Airport is still operating non-stop flights to all destinations. We will continue to monitor flight adjustments from all airlines. For updated information on flight delays, cancellations, and options available to change your travel arrangement, contact airline directly.

Passenger Resources

Blue Grass Airport continues to work in coordination with the CDC, our airline partners, local public health and emergency response organizations, and other stakeholders to keep travel safe for our passengers. For further information on developments related to COVID-19, go to:

Proactive Steps to Stay Healthy

What is novel coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new virus strain spreading from person-to-person in countries across the globe. Health experts are concerned because little is known about this virus and its potential cause for serious illness.

How does COVID-19 spread?

Currently, COVID-19 is thought to spread through:

The air when infected individuals cough or sneeze

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes

How severe is COVID-19?

Experts are still learning about the range of illness from COVID-19. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness, similar to the flu or common cold, to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had pre-existing health conditions.

What are common COVID-19 symptoms?

The virus has an incubation period of at least two weeks and can be spread by a carrier before the individual exhibits any symptoms of the virus. Infected persons experience the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Trouble breathing

Sore throat

How to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

The CDC recommends these common-sense precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19, or any other virus, during cold and flu season:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water; if soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others

Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

Limiting handshakes

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting commonly used objects and surfaces in the workplace

