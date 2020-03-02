Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, March 2020

NEWS

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Hamburg off Sir Barton Way closed in February.

The Brownie Bae, owned by Erinn Foglesong of Lexington Lettering, became Kentucky’s first and only official brownie company.

Daughter’s Southern is a new local food truck and catering company launched by Chris Cain, who is a former UK men’s basketball team chef.

El Cid Mexican Restaurant opened in the former Sav’s Grill location on South Limestone.

A second Joella’s Hot Chicken location is coming to Lexington with potential plans to open in the Hamburg area.

O’Charley’s on Nicholasville Road closed in February.

Parlay Social will close after more than eight years in its downtown location W. Short Street.

Railbird announced the local chefs who will lead up-close-and-personal culinary demonstrations and interactive discussions throughout the festival’s Sip & Savor.

For a glimpse at Railbird 2019’s Sip & Savor program, click here.

The 2020 culinary headliners include Ouita Michel (who was recently nominated for a 2020 James Beard Award), Cole Arimes, Jeremy Ashby, Samantha Fore (three of our most recent Fridges of Fayette Co.), Travis Milton and Kristin M. Smith.

The Rackhouse Tavern, which features Kentucky inspired entrées and over 300 bourbons and local brews on tap, is now open inside The Campbell House Lexington, Curio Collection by Hilton on South Broadway.

Roulay Restaurant and Bar, a new Cajun-French inspired concept from Kelly Mackey and Nick Lagagsorn, opened on West Short Street.

The closest Ruby Tuesday’s, which was located in Georgetown, closed in February.

Village Idiot will reopen as a new restaurant named Alter Ego featuring a similar gastropub menu with more shareable items and hand-held foods.

EVENTS

Tuesday, March 3

Cookies contest at Ohavay Zion Synagogue on Tuesday, March 3 starting at 5 pm. Cookies are being judged in categories for children and adults, traditional Purim cookies, or your favorite family recipes while you enjoy pizza and a Purim-related craft. RSVP to [email protected].

Friday, March 6

Winchell’s is celebrating their 16th anniversary on Friday, March 6 at 11 am with a reappearance of their West 6th Southlandia beer along with food specials all day long.

Saturday, March 7

Join Spark Community Café at Wildside Winery for their March Farm-to-Table Dinner on Saturday, March 7 at 6 pm. Ticket includes a four course farm-to-table meal catered by Spark Community Café, along with a flight of 5 locally crafted Kentucky wines from Wildside Winery.

Tuesday, March 10

FoodChain presents the 2020 FEAST, featuring nationally acclaimed women chefs from around the country and talented women chefs from Kentucky at Fasig-Tipton on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 pm.

Saturday, March 14

Join The Mane on Main for the 2nd Annual Top O’ The Morning Brunch on the 15th floor of the Chase Bank Building on Saturday, March 14 at 10:30 am. Featuring a traditional Irish buffet with a bar offering specialty cocktails and green beer.The Kentucky Castle is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a twist on a five course, chef-curated and Irish-inspired meal paired with original, Irish beverages on Saturday, March 14 at 7 pm.

