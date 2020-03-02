Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, March 2020

NEWS

Beer and Ice Cream

Braxton Brewing Co., a craft beer company in Covington, and Graeter’s Ice Cream have collaborated to tap Graeter’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout, their latest beer collaboration.

Construction brings new flavor

The African-American owned Fresh Bourbon Distilling Company plans to build a new distillery in Lexington, creating 25 new jobs. Their plan is to begin construction on a 34,000 square-foot distillery later this year. Fresh Distillery products are mashed, fermented, distilled, matured, and bottled in the state of Kentucky. They are currently under contract with Hartfield & Co. Distillery.

End of an era

With renovations underway at the Lexington Convention Center (now known as the Central Bank Center), Yesterday’s Billiards, open since 1989, closed the doors on their location in the Center. An online auction is scheduled for March 3.

New upscale venue to open on Main Street

Stings Lounge, marketed as a new upscale bar and lounge, is opening at 123 Main Street.

EVENTS

Wednesday, March 4

Join Whiskey Bear for a Pinhook Happy Hour to celebrate and taste the first Pinhook rye distilled at Castle & Key on Wednesday, March 4 at 6 pm.

Thursday, March 5

West Main Crafting Co. celebrates the launch of their new cocktail menu, “Volume 6: The Golden Age!” on March 5 at 5 pm. In the new volume, West Main pays homage to the Golden Age, the era of diamond-tipped stirring spoons, flowing champagne, vermouth, absinthe, and the grand mahogany bars of the gilded past.

Saturday, March 7

National Cereal Day! Mirror Twin Brewing is celebrating with a Cereal Tap Takeover on Saturday, March 7 at 11 am.

Saturday, March 14

Whiskey Bear is hosting an Advanced Bourbon Palate Training on Saturday, March 14 at 4 pm. Explore advanced Bourbon sensory

Thursday, March 19

Experience an exclusive first taste of Castle & Key‘s Spring 2020 Gin before it’s released to the public on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 pm.

Sunday, March 22

The Kentucky Castle is hosting Bourbon vs World Whiskeys on Sunday, March 22 at 7 pm.

Friday, March 27

Join Buffalo Trace Distillery for their Annual Legendary Craftsmen Dinner Series on Friday, March 27 at 6 pm featuring Sazerac Rye and craftsmen Chef Nini Nguyen of New York.

