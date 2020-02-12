Who is playing at Forecastle 2020?

The Forecastle Festival began in 2002 and has grown from a small community event to one of the nation’s most anticipated summer festivals.

The Forecastle Festival returns to Waterfront Park in Louisville on Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 featuring iconic acoustic rocker Jack Johnson; 2020 Grammy-winning Kentucky natives Cage The Elephant; and pop rock sensation The 1975.

Additional music acts include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grace Potter, Jack Harlow, Third Eye Blind, Umphrey’s McGee and many more.

General Admission, Yacht Club and VIP 3-day tickets on sale Wednesday, February 12 at noon online. For the first time ever, Forecastle will offer a limited number of 3-day General Admission student tickets for only $135 while supplies last.

New to 2020, 3-day VIP tickets include access to a misting lounge with private bar, a specialty cocktail bar and VIP craft bar, daily happy hours curated by Bourbon & Biscuits with complimentary tapas and cooking demonstrations, and a designated VIP festival merchandise pop-up store.

2020 Artist Lineup:

Friday, July 17

Jack Johnson

Tash Sultana

Umphrey’s McGee

Grace Potter

Jon Bellion

Lil Tecca

Thundercat

Soccer Mommy

Yung Gravy

Durand Jones & The Indications

Low Cut Connie

Cass McCombs

2KBaby

Goose

Jade Jackson

Johnny Conqueroo

Saturday, July 18

Cage The Elephant

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Jack Harlow

Third Eye Blind

Troyboi

Manchester Orchestra

Allen Stone

Wale

Julien Baker

Nahko & Medicine For the People

Elohim

Kota the Friend

The Dip

Ian Noe

Taylor Janzen

Ratboys

Josie Dunne

Parrotfish

Saturday, July 19

The 1975

Brockhampton

Clairo

Carly Rae Jepsen

YBN Cordae

Gryffin

LP

Parquet Courts

Trevor Daniel

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

(Sandy) Alex G

Andy Shauf

beabadoobee

Caroline Rose

Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour

Elderbrook

Illiterate Light

Dreamer Boy

The Wooks

—

