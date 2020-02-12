Who is playing at Forecastle 2020?

The Forecastle Festival began in 2002 and has grown from a small community event to one of the nation’s most anticipated summer festivals.
The Forecastle Festival returns to Waterfront Park in Louisville on Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 featuring iconic acoustic rocker Jack Johnson; 2020 Grammy-winning Kentucky natives Cage The Elephant; and pop rock sensation The 1975.
Additional music acts include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grace Potter, Jack Harlow, Third Eye Blind, Umphrey’s McGee and many more.
General Admission, Yacht Club and VIP 3-day tickets on sale Wednesday, February 12 at noon online. For the first time ever, Forecastle will offer a limited number of 3-day General Admission student tickets for only $135 while supplies last.
New to 2020, 3-day VIP tickets include access to a misting lounge with private bar, a specialty cocktail bar and VIP craft bar, daily happy hours curated by Bourbon & Biscuits with complimentary tapas and cooking demonstrations, and a designated VIP festival merchandise pop-up store.
2020 Artist Lineup:
Friday, July 17
Jack Johnson
Tash Sultana
Umphrey’s McGee
Grace Potter
Jon Bellion
Lil Tecca
Thundercat
Soccer Mommy
Yung Gravy
Durand Jones & The Indications
Low Cut Connie
Cass McCombs
2KBaby
Goose
Jade Jackson
Johnny Conqueroo
Saturday, July 18
Cage The Elephant
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Jack Harlow
Third Eye Blind
Troyboi
Manchester Orchestra
Allen Stone
Wale
Julien Baker
Nahko & Medicine For the People
Elohim
Kota the Friend
The Dip
Ian Noe
Taylor Janzen
Ratboys
Josie Dunne
Parrotfish
Saturday, July 19
The 1975
Brockhampton
Clairo
Carly Rae Jepsen
YBN Cordae
Gryffin
LP
Parquet Courts
Trevor Daniel
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
(Sandy) Alex G
Andy Shauf
beabadoobee
Caroline Rose
Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour
Elderbrook
Illiterate Light
Dreamer Boy
The Wooks
—
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889