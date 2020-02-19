Who is cooking at Railbird 2020?

Railbird returns to the historic grounds of Keeneland for another unforgettable and immersive weekend centered around music, bourbon and equine culture on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.

On February 19, Railbird announced the music lineup, chefs, bourbon selections, and more for 2020. More than 30 artists will perform across three stages during the two-day festival.

Along with world-class musical acts across three stages, Railbird will yet again offer a variety of premium culinary experiences highlighting renowned local chefs through its Sip & Savor program.

This year’s up-close-and-personal demonstrations and interactive discussions will be led by culinary headliners Cole Arimes, Jeremy Ashby, Samantha Fore (three of our Fridges of Fayette Co.), Ouita Michel, Travis Milton and Kristin M. Smith.

Everyone can agree Railbird wouldn’t be a Kentucky festival without Bourbon. The Rickhouse will be home to a highly curated Bourbon experience with hand-selected barrels from Kentucky’s finest distilleries and immersive whiskey experiences.

Bourbon Barrel selections will be chosen in collaboration with co-owners Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson of Justins’ House of Bourbon. The private bourbon selections include Four Roses Single Barrel (Barrel Strength), 1792 Full Proof, Blanton’s, Buffalo Trace, Elijah Craig Small Batch, Old Pepper Distillery Single Barrel Rye, Old Carter Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Old Forester Single Barrel (Barrel Strength) and Pinhook True Single Barrel (Barrel Strength).

General Admission and VIP weekend passes will be available to the public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 am ET via RailbirdFest.com.

—

