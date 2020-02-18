Where to Eat, What to do for Mardi Gras 2020 in Lexington, KY??

Where to Eat, What to do for Mardi Gras 2020 in Lexington,...

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

When are places celebrating? Where to eat and what to do?

Here is a sampling of what’s happening for Mardi Gras in Lexington, KY.

What’s happening on Fat Friday?

Bayou Bluegrass Catering will have their annual Mardi Gras celebrations at Copper Roux with their first celebration happening on Fat Friday, February 21 offering an authentic Cajun style cuisine at multiple seating times.

Where to eat for Mardi Gras?

Stop in Alfalfa on Fat Tuesday, February 25 and try their classic Red Beans and Rice at a special price of $5 from 10 am until 2 pm.

Bayou Bluegrass Catering will be holding their annual Mardi Gras celebrations at Copper Roux with a fresh Cajun style menu on Fat Tuesday, February 25 with multiple lunch and dinner seating times.

Blue Door Smokehouse will feature a Smoked Etouffee with, you guessed it, smoked sausage and smoked chicken and served with rice for $8 bowl, $4 cup on Fat Tuesday, February 25.

Blue Stallion Brewing is bringing a little New Orleans to the heart of Lexington with their annual Mardi Gras party featuring a crawfish boil from Dad’s Favorites Deli and Peril Hot Sauce along with famed Hot Peppered Helles, King Cake Hefeweizen, live music, lunch trivia, and more on Tuesday, February 25 from 11 am until 11 pm. Their Hot Peppered Helles and Purple Glitter King Cake Hefeweizen will be available on tap while Dad’s Favorites serves gumbo, muffalettas, and beer cheese chicken etouffee all day long while quantities last. At 5 pm, Dad’s Favorites crawfish boil will be available.

Bourbon ‘n Toulouse will host their Fat Tuesday Party on Tuesday, February 27 with festivities starting at 11 am. Enjoy alligator etouffee, king cake from Sunrise Bakery, Crawfish Boil, beer specials, and a party later that night at Chevy Chase Inn.

Celebrate Mardi Gras with Eat Drink Paint and enjoy NOLA inspired food and drinks, painting, music, prizes, and a NOLA Day Party at CREAUX on Sunday, February 23 at 2 pm.

Join Gumbo Ya Ya for their 17th annual Fat Tuesday celebration on Tuesday, February 25 at 11 am.

Join J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar on Fat Tuesday, February 25 for a 4-Course meal with Gumbo, Shrimp Etouffee, Jambalaya, and King Cake. Reservations are required and seating begins at 6 pm.

The Kentucky Castle is hosting a “Mardi Gras” Murder Mystery Dinner on Tuesday, February 25 at 7 pm featuring a menu of fried okra, cajun crab cakes, shrimp & grits, and more.

Lexswingdance is celebrating Mardi Gras a day early on Monday, February 24 at 7 pm. There will be a photo backdrop with lots of fun Mardi Gras style props for your enjoyment and beads.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Mirror Twin Brewing on Tuesday, March 25 starting at 11 am featuring Mardi Gras inspired cocktails, themed trivia, and more.

Oleika Shriners on Southland Drive is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, February 22 beginning at 7 pm.

Join Oscar Diggs for a week of Creole inspired food including a shrimp Po Boy, Crawfish Étouffée, Cajun Salmon Pasta, and a classic King Cake for dessert from March 5 until March 9.

Mardi Gras 2020 at Proud Mary BBQ has fresh crawfish, buffet, live music, king cake and hurricanes. Doors open at 3 pm, not taking reservations.

Roulay Restaurant and Bar will be open with a special menu for Fat Tuesday on Tuesday, February 25.

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Soundbar with Hurricanes All Night Long. Tuesday is still Game Night, so the N64, Nintendo WII, PS4, Giant Connect 4, Pong Table, and GIANT Jenga are set up.

Enjoy some New Orleans style food and drinks at Thoroughbred Restaurant on Fat Tuesday, February 25 at 5 pm.

Head to the Tilted Kilt for their Mardi Gras festivities with a week of NOLA specials beginning Tuesday, February 18 and running until Tuesday, February 25. Their menu starts and ends with a Crawfish Boil. Plus, enjoy the following all week long: Cup of Homemade Gumbo, Beignets, Oyster or Shrimp PoBoy Hoagie with Fries, Shrimp n Grits, Jambalaya and Rice, Hurricanes, and other drink specials.

Tin Roof is celebrating Fat Tuesday, February 25, all day long with specials and at 7 pm watch the UK vs Texas A&M. After the game, enjoy a DJ post-game, Shrimp Po Boys and Voodoo Grinders, and Hurricanes.

Join Winchell’s Tuesday, February 25 at 11 am for all of their Fat Tuesday specials being served. Fried crawfish tails and okra, Chicken and sausage gumbo, Crawfish Etouffee, Cajun red beans and rice with blackened catfish or chicken, Seafood jambalaya, Shrimp and grits, King cake, and Hurricanes.Reservations not required but recommended for groups of six or more.

What to do on Mardi Gras?

The Chevy Chase Inn will open at 11 am on Tuesday, February 25 to give diners who order at Bourbon ‘n Toulouse more places to sit (must be 21+). The party will continue into Tuesday evening with Hurricanes, Abita Brewing Company Beers & Blues Music from The Tallboys (of Kentucky).

Come celebrate Fat Tuesday at Green Lantern Bar on Tuesday, February 25 at 4 pm with lots of specials including $3 abitas, $4 voodoo punch and $5 tiki drinks, and $10 crawfish plates.

Celebrate the ending of Mardi Gras season and the beginning of Lent season with lots of pancakes at Offerings Community of Lexington First United Methodist Church with their Fat Tuesday Pancake Party on Tuesday, February 25 at 6 pm.

Pax Christi Catholic Church is hosting a Mardi Gras Potluck Meal on Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30 pm featuring a potluck dinner with a special menu from Gumbo Ya-Ya.

Where to get a King Cake made?

Donut Days Bakery will have King Cakes on hand for Fat Tuesday including cinnamon, apple, cherry and cream cheese available. Have it ready any day with a 48 hour notice.

Want to try a Mardi Gras Cinnamon Roll? DV8 Kitchen has some for you!

Martine’s Pastries is now taking pre orders for King Cakes.

In need of a King Cake? Sunrise Bakery will have them available by order.

You can grab a King Cake for your party at Whole Foods Market.

