When and where are Ash Wednesday Services 2020 in Lexington

When is Ash Wednesday? Which churches are having service? What time?

Below is a list of samplings of where to go for Ash Wednesday 2020 in Lexington, KY. Services subject to change.

Ash Wednesday is February 26.

APOSTLES ANGLICAN CHURCH 200 Colony Boulevard, services at noon and 6:30 pm.

BEAUMONT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 1070 Lane Allen Road, service at 6 pm.

CHRIST CHURCH CATHEDRAL 166 Market Street, has services at 7 am, 12:05 am, and 7 pm.

EMBRACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 1015 N Limestone, Ash Wednesday service at 6 pm.

FIRST ALLIANCE CHURCH 2201 Old Higbee Mill Road, worship experience between noon and 7 pm.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH 1000 Tates Creek Road, services at noon and 7:30 pm.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 171 Market Street, services at 12:10 pm and 7 pm.

GOOD SHEPHERD (THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD) 533 E Main Street, services 7:30 am, 12:05 pm, and 7 pm.

LEXINGTON CALVARY CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE 1142 Caywood Drive, service at 6:30 pm.

MAXWELL STREET PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 180 E. Maxwell St., ashes starting at 7:30 am and services at 12:15 pm and 6:30 pm.

PAX CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 4001 Victoria Way, services at noon and 6:30 pm.

SECOND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 460 E Main Street, service at 7 pm.

SOUTH ELKHORN CHRISTIAN CHURCH 4343 Harrodsburg Road, ashes at 11:30 am and services at 6 pm.

SOUTHERN HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 2356 Harrodsburg Road, service at 6:30 pm.

AUGUSTINE’S CHAPEL at 472 Rose Street, morning prayer at 9 am, Holy Communion at noon, and evening prayer at 5:30 pm.

JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH 516 Pasadena Drive, service at 7 pm.

LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 2351 Alumni Drive, Ash Wednesday service is at 6:30 pm.

PATRICK’S ANGLICAN CHURCH 200 Colony Boulevard, Ash Wednesday service at noon and 6:30 pm.

RAPHAEL THE ARCHANGEL EPISCOPAL CHURCH 1891 Parkers Mill Road, services at 7:30 am, noon, and 6:30 pm.

WORD OF HOPE LUTHERAN ELCA CHURCH 1870 Armstrong Mill Road, service at 7 pm.

—

