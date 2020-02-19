What’s the lineup for Railbird 2020?

Railbird Festival will return to Keeneland in Lexington, KY on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.

On February 19, Railbird announced their lineup for 2020. More than 30 artists will perform across three stages during the two-day festival.

Artists

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Maren Morris

The Head and the Heart

Young the Giant

The Decemberists

Tanya Tucker

Colter Wall

Trampled by Turtles

Whiskey Myers

Shovels & Rope

City & Colour

The Dead South

Cat Power

The War and Treaty

Hayes Carll

Sarah Jarosz

Lost Dog Street Band

Cedric Burnside

Bonny Light Horseman

John Moreland

Town Mountain

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Paul Cauthen

The New Respects

Magnolia Boulevard

Southern Avenue

Caitlyn Smith

The Brook & The Bluff

Senora May

Bendigo Fletcher

Nicholas Jamerson

Grayson Jenkins

In addition to music, Railbird will again offer up-close-and-personal demonstrations and interactive discussions highlighting Kentucky chefs through its Sip & Savor program throughout the festival weekend.

Some of the region’s most iconic chefs include Ouita Michel, Travis Milton, Kristin M. Smith, and a few of our Fridges of Fayette County chefs, Cole Arimes, Jeremy Ashby, and Samantha Fore.

General Admission and VIP weekend passes will be available to the public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 am ET via RailbirdFest.com

