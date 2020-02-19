What’s the lineup for Railbird 2020?

Railbird Festival will return to Keeneland in Lexington, KY on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.
On February 19, Railbird announced their lineup for 2020. More than 30 artists will perform across three stages during the two-day festival.
Artists
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- Maren Morris
- The Head and the Heart
- Young the Giant
- The Decemberists
- Tanya Tucker
- Colter Wall
- Trampled by Turtles
- Whiskey Myers
- Shovels & Rope
- City & Colour
- The Dead South
- Cat Power
- The War and Treaty
- Hayes Carll
- Sarah Jarosz
- Lost Dog Street Band
- Cedric Burnside
- Bonny Light Horseman
- John Moreland
- Town Mountain
- Liz Cooper & The Stampede
- Paul Cauthen
- The New Respects
- Magnolia Boulevard
- Southern Avenue
- Caitlyn Smith
- The Brook & The Bluff
- Senora May
- Bendigo Fletcher
- Nicholas Jamerson
- Grayson Jenkins
In addition to music, Railbird will again offer up-close-and-personal demonstrations and interactive discussions highlighting Kentucky chefs through its Sip & Savor program throughout the festival weekend.
Some of the region’s most iconic chefs include Ouita Michel, Travis Milton, Kristin M. Smith, and a few of our Fridges of Fayette County chefs, Cole Arimes, Jeremy Ashby, and Samantha Fore.
General Admission and VIP weekend passes will be available to the public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 am ET via RailbirdFest.com
