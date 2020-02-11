What’s Open, What’s Closed on Presidents’ Day 2020 in Lexington, KY??

Presidents’ Day is Monday, February 17, 2020.

Presidents’ Day, also known as Washington’s Birthday, is a federal holiday held on the third Monday of February. The day was originally established to honor President George Washington, but eventually became viewed as a holiday to honor all presidents.

Below is a sampling of what’s open and what’s closed for Presidents’ Day in Lexington, KY for 2020.

What’s open/closed on Presidents’ Day?

The vast majority of major regional and national banks are closed for Presidents’ Day. Some local Lexington banks are open, please call specific locations for holiday hours. ATMs are available 24/7 for emergencies.

Financial markets are closed in the U.S. as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will observe the holiday. Bond markets are also closed.

All USPS stores and post offices are closed. USPS won’t accept or deliver any mail (excluding Priority Mail Express mail items). However, UPS will continue services. FedEx home delivery will be operational, but FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost will have modified service.

Will Amazon ship on Presidents’ Day 2020?

According to an Amazon spokesperson, there are no shipping restrictions on Presidents’ Day 2020.

Fayette County Public Schools are closed on Monday, February 17. Most private schools also take off in observance of the holiday, but you will need to check with specific schools.

Lexington Public Libraries are all open.

Most retail shops and groceries are open and operating on regular store hours for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Is there trash collection on Presidents’ Day?

No trash collections will be made on Monday, February 17. Residents and businesses who normally receive curbside pick-up on Mondays will instead be serviced on Wednesday, February 19. Residents should put their carts out after 4 pm on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection. Curbside collection is only being changed for carts normally serviced on Mondays.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling) normally serviced by the city on Mondays will have their units picked up on Tuesday, February 18. Businesses with dumpsters normally serviced on Tuesdays will have their units picked up on Wednesday, February 19. Thursday and Friday pick-ups will be made as usual.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices, as well as the Lexington Recycling Center, Electronic Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Composting Facility will be closed on the holiday.

Lexington Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will also be closed on Saturday, February 15.

What to do On Presidents’ Day?

Celebrate Presidents’ Day at the Mary Todd Lincoln House with games and activities for children. The event is designed for children ages 5-10, but everyone is welcome. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 10am with the last entrance at 12pm. Allow 45 minutes to complete the activities. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

When school is out, fun is in at The Living Arts & Science Center. Students pre-school to high-school enjoy classes that spark their imagination in a fun, inspiring environment with first-class instruction for Presidents’ Day on February 17. Full day and half day schedules available with extended hours for your convenience.

Sky Zone on Boston Road is having a Presidents’ Day Glow Party on Monday, February 17 all day.

