What happened to Parlay Social?

Parlay Social recently announced on Facebook that new owners will be taking over the location.

The Facebook post said, “To all our wonderful guests, thank you for 8+ years of great fun at Parlay Social! We appreciate everyone who visited, performed, or worked to make memorable times over the years. It’s time to move on, but we are very excited to see what the new owners bring to this great location!”

While it’s sad to see the prohibition themed lounge-restaurant-bar close, Facebook commenters are excited for a new concept to find a home at the corner of W. Short and Market Street.

Parlay Social is located near Cheapside Park at 249 W. Short St.

