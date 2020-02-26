New look coming to the Lexington Legends

Local minor league baseball team, the Lexington Legends, is doing a little rebranding for this upcoming season.

The Kansas City Royals affiliate is partnering with Kentucky Beer Cheese and will become the Kentucky Beer Cheese: a Kentucky Staple during August 13 through 15. The team will wear specialty jerseys and hats and merchandise will be available for purchase in their Stache Shoppe.

The decision for this temporary rebranding is so they can pay homage to the Lexington-Bluegrass area.

There will be specialty concession items for purchase throughout the weekend series. Some options will consist of: Beer Cheese Pizza from Apollo Pizza, Chicken Beer Cheese Egg Rolls, Beer Cheese Burger, and Beer Cheese Melt on Texas Toast among others.

The first game of the 2020 season for the three-time SAL Champions is an exhibition game against the Bowling Green Hot rods on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:50 pm. Opening day is set for Thursday, April 9 against the Greenville Drive.

