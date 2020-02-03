Lexington Home & Garden News – February 2020

NEWS

Lexington launches new program to recycle paper

On January 22, Lexington began a new program to recycle paper and six recycling bins for paper were placed throughout the City. Residents and businesses may use these bright yellow containers to recycle newspapers, office paper, paper mail, magazines and catalogs. Only paper should be recycled in these bins, but paper should not be put in the Rosies (blue carts) with other recyclables.

The paper recycling bins can be found at Masterson Station Park, Constitution Park, Veterans Park, Good Foods Co-op, Lexington Recycle Center, and Pleasant Ridge Park.

Lexington’s Recycle Center reopens

After a two-week shutdown for planned improvements, Lexington’s Recycle Center reopened in January. The improvements were part of an investment of nearly $2 million to allow the facility to sort materials more efficiently and reliably. The center accepts dry cardboard; aluminum and tin cans; plastic bottles and jugs; and glass bottles and jars.

Sustainability Summit

Bluegrass Greensource will host the Inaugural Bluegrass Sustainability Summit at the UK Gatton Student Center on Tuesday, February 4 beginning at 8 am. The Sustainability Summit will empower attendees to create change in their businesses, homes, and communities.

Presidents’ Day Trash Collection

Trash will not be collected on Presidents’ Day Monday, February 17. Make-up day is on Wednesday, February 19. Be sure to have your bins on the curb by 4 pm on Tuesday, February 18 for trash collection the following day.

