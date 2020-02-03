Lexington Health and Outdoors News and Events – February 2020

EVENTS

SAT FEB 1

Go run, eat pancakes, drink coffee–or hot cocoa–with John’s Run/Walk Shop during a Pancake Run on Saturday, February 1 at 8 am.

SUN FEB 2

Join Christina and Casey of Saj Yoga for an hour of yoga in the Taylor Made Farm Ballroom at Origin Hotel on Sunday, February 2 at 10 am. Tickets are required.

FRI FEB 7

Join Sterling Hot Yoga and the Lexington Bourbon Society for a fun-filled Friday evening of yoga and bourbon on Friday, February 7. Doors open at 5:30 pm, yoga begins at 6 pm, and the bourbon tasting is at 7 pm. Tickets are required.

SAT FEB 8

John’s Run/Walk Shop hosts their 4th Annual “Don’t Break It” Resolution Run on Saturday, February 8 at 12 pm.

WED FEB 13

Join J&H Lanmark – The Outdoors Store and Floracliff for an afternoon outing celebrating friendship and the love you have for your lady friends on Wednesday, February 13 at 1 pm. Take a hike with your gal pals and enjoy some much needed time in the forest on this day of ladies celebrating ladies. Choose one of two hike options, either to the Kentucky River or Elk Lick Falls. Both hikes will end at the historic Trail’s End Lodge with a warm beverage.

Join CycleYou Lexington on Thursday, February 13 at 6:15 pm for a sweat to the beat ride that supports Studio Thrifty For the Kids, operated by The Foster Care Council. This is a 45 minute disco themed ride and all fitness levels are welcome. Registration is required.

SAT FEB 15

Learn more about how to care for your heart with Baptist Health Lexington at Fayette Mall on Saturday, February 15 from 9 am until noon.. There are prizes, health screenings, and Baptist Health Lexington healthcare professionals on hand to answer questions about heart health. Topics include stress management, nutrition, and more.

Enjoy the benefits of a Pilates body in a safe, fun environment at C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA’s first annual Pilates Palooza on Saturday, February 15 at 10:45 am.

Bring your sweetheart/”swole”mate to CrossFit Maximus for a partner Valentine’s class on Saturday, February 15 at 8 am. There are 3 chances to work out with your favorite person.

SAT FEB 22

Grab a onesie and come participate in the second annual Runsie 5K Walk/Run at Coldstream Park on Saturday, February 22 at 3 pm. Participants are encouraged to wear a onesie, but not required. Proceeds above costs associated with the race go to benefit Lighthouse Ministries.

Join the Lexington Rescue Mission for their 13th Annual Walk for Warmth on Saturday, February 22 at 10 am. Help end homelessness by lacing up your walking shoes and joining for a two-mile trek through downtown Lexington. All funds raised will go directly to Lexington Rescue Mission’s Homeless Intervention Program, which offers housing counseling and the first month’s rent for the homeless neighbors to move into a home of their own.

Register now to walk, shuffle, and kick-off your St. Patrick’s Day celebration the right way with Lexington Habitat for Humanity. The annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K is Saturday, March 14 downtown.

__

This article also appears on page 13 of the February 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889