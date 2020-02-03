Lexington Community News – February 2020

NEWS

Crystal Wilkinson, award-winning author of The Birds of Opulence, Water Street, and Blackberries, Blackberries, has been named a 2020 USA Fellow by United States Artists. She is also an associate professor of English at UK.

Transylvania University gets new presidents

Brien Lewis, current president at Catawba College in North Carolina, has been chosen by the Board of Trustees as the schools 27th president.

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate is seeking individuals with public speaking experience who have availability on the weekends. Volunteer docents give tours of the mansion and/or grounds to the general public and to student and adult groups. The tour requires standing and speaking for 45 minutes to an hour. All volunteers must serve a minimum of three hours a month. For more detailed information, contact Manager of Tour Operations, Cameron Walpole.

Safe Place

Lexington Habitat for Humanity has officially been designated as a Safe Place site. These sites provide access for immediate help and supportive resources for all young people in crisis.

New Commissioner for Business Development

The Cabinet for Economic Development welcomed Jeff Taylor as its new Commissioner for Business Development. The Hopkinsville resident has over 35 years of experience in economic development. Commissioner Taylor will oversee CED’s efforts to generate investment and create/retain jobs throughout Kentucky.

Ranked top 10

The Manhattan Institute just released their Top 10 Cities that are booming Lexington made the list. They compiled the list through population growth, job growth, real gross domestic product per capita, college-degree attainment, net migration, and a few other statistics. Other notable cities are Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Columbus.

Central Kentucky Job Club February Schedule

The Central Kentucky Job Club is a free group open to the public that meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Fayette County Extension office from 9 am to 10:15 am. February 11: Lifelong Learning 2020; February 25: Rad Resumes: Be Seen, Get the Interview and Rock Your Skills!

Blue Grass Airport

Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport saw a record number of 1,465,049 total passengers travel through the airport in 2019. This is a 7.6% total passenger increase over last year and marks the eighth consecutive year the airport has seen a record number of travelers.

United Airlines will begin offering local customers flights to Chicago beginning Thursday, February 13, making Lexington one of the few regions to boast service with this first-of-its-kind aircraft. The CRJ-550 is an innovative 50-seat aircraft featuring more legroom, storage and amenities than other regional jet flying today.

Lexington’s Humanitarian Cup Award

Rob and Diane Perez, founders and operators of the DV8 Kitchen and the DV8 Kitchen Foundation, were presented the Rotary Club of Lexington’s Humanitarian Cup Award by Rotary President and Past District Governor Dean Hammond.

NOT For Sale

Dr. Matt Dawson, an owner of the famous Kentucky Castle, addressed social media rumors that the Castle was once again for sale, announcing that they will begin entertaining partnership offers in March.

