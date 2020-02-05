Drink up, Lexington Coffee Week debuts in February

For one special week in February, over 20 local coffee shops are banding together to offer one-of-a-kind coffee and tea drinks for $3 as part of Lexington Coffee Week.

Jacqueline Benson of Lexington Design Co. is the mastermind behind Lexington’s first coffee week. Born and raised in Lexington, Benson was inspired to launch a week of unique coffee deals after discovering a coffee map from another city that showed people where to grab coffee throughout the city.

“The fact that Lexington has over 20 coffee shop locations serving coffee in the morning as one of their main menu items blows my mind,” says Benson. “It’s such a small city, but when you think about how much it costs to run a coffee shop and to realize we have over 20 places–it’s crazy that Lexington has access to that.”

Lexington Coffee Week is more about community than it is competition.

Coffee shops are allowed to participate at no cost, and all participants are local businesses and not franchises. Benson didn’t want coffee week to intrude on the daily lives of the baristas, or add more stress to the businesses throughout the week.

With a focus on community, Lexington Coffee Week benefits both the shops and the customers.

“From a customer perspective, it’s showing how much we love our local shops throughout the week. It’s about trying a new place or a new drink, or branching out from shops you’re loyal at and going to new shops.”

Benson continues, “From a coffee shop perspective, it’s celebrating that they are one of many successful local coffee shops, bringing in new customers, and testing their boundaries.”

Some coffee shops are using this week as an opportunity to debut a new drink that will remain on the menu while others are using this as an opportunity to test their boundaries with recipes and promote their unique coffee services.

With this being the first year, Benson hopes to gauge community interest, see success within the coffee shops, and determine if this concept can succeed in Lexington. Benson has ideas from a coffee tour to a coffee trail, which both would be more of a year-round engagement with local coffee shops.

She hopes Lexington Coffee Week will motivate people to try as many coffee shops as they can in seven days.

“In visiting so many coffee shops in such a short amount of time, I’ve noticed how no two shops are the same in terms of their branding, aesthetic, and what they’re trying to put out to the community.”

Participating Coffee Shops:

Lexington Coffee Week will offer a week of select $3 drinks at various Lexington coffee shops on February 17 through February 23.

__

