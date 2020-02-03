Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, February 2020

NEWS

Athenian Grill closed their Locust Hill location to the public and have shifted the space to supply their catering services and additional operations.

Bandido Taqueria Mexicana, a Louisville based fast food Mexican chain, is opening a Lexington location on South Upper Street in the Center-Court building.National franchise Bar Louie has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close dozens of its locations around the country. The Lexington location remained open at press.

Kuni Toyoda plans to open Bella Cafe and Grille in the former spot of Le Matin Bakery on East High Street this summer.

East Coast Sammies, an East Coast breakfast inspired food truck, has collaborated with Fusion Brewing and found a permanent home in the Distillery District on select evenings throughout the week.

Carlo Vaccarezza plans to open a Lexington location of his popular Boca Raton restaurant, Frank & Dino’s, inside the former Security Trust building at 271 West Short Street.

Horse and Jockey, a new Irish gastropub, opened in the former Cheapside and Ruddy Duck location.

Lyles BBQ on Clays Mill Road has closed.

Orange Leaf at Brighton Place has closed, leaving only one Orange Leaf location operating in Lexington at Tiverton Way.

Roulay Restaurant and Bar, a cajun/creole-french fusion inspired restaurant, is opening on West Short Street.

Beginning in February, Sunrise Bakery will extend their open to the public hours and open on Wednesdays from 8 am until 2:30 pm.

Taco Tico on Pimlico Pkwy has opened.

After seven years in business, The Village Idiot posted a sign on the door at the Short Street location announcing the space will be transformed for a new concept.

EVENTS

Wednesday, February 5

The Kentucky Castle is hosting a Castle Tour & Dinner in the Ballroom on Wednesday, February 5 at 6 pm.

Soup & Bread Lexington, a weekly pay-what-you-can soup dinner, is at Wild Fig Books and Coffee on Tuesday, February 6 at 6 pm. Each month’s dinner benefits a different local non-profit.

Saturday, February 8

Start off Valentine’s Day week with Midway’s Chocolate Stroll on Saturday, February 8 from 11 am until 5 pm along Midway’s historic Main & Gratz Streets. Each business will have a chocolate treat as well as Valentine specials.

Sunday, February 9

The annual pop-up Jewish deli, TAI on Rye, will be open on Sunday, February 9 at Temple Adath Israel from 11:30 am until 2 pm. For those who’ve been craving a great corned beef or pastrami sandwich, or homemade chopped liver, this is your chance.

Tuesday, February 11

Learn to make the iconic bacon jam served in the Clubhouse at Keeneland at That’s My Jam with Executive Chef Marc Therrien from Keeneland at The Living Arts & Science Center on Tues-day, February 11 at 6 pm.

Wednesday, February 12

UK Art Museum hosts Eat/Art on Wednesday, February 12 at 12 pm. Light lunch served; reservations are required.

Good Food Co-Op is hosting Fermenting Basics, a hands-on demonstration of home-scale vegetable fermenting, on Wednesday, February 12 at 6 pm. Please bring a knife, cutting board and a glass jar or fermenter to hold a pint of vegetables.

Friday, February 14

The Blue Heron is offering a special, multiple course prix fixe dinner on Friday, February 14 for Valentine’s Day beginning at 5 pm. They will not be serving their regular menu during their dinner.

Sunday, February 16

Celebrate Country Boy’s 8th anniversary with the second annual Gravy Challenge at the Georgetown Taproom on Sunday, February 16 at 1 pm. The competition is free for all guests, however, they will be accepting cash donations for charity upon check in.

Tuesday, February 25

Learn to make Handmade Tagliatelle Bolognese with Chef Mark Richardson from Dudley’s at The Living Arts & Science Center on Tuesday, February 25 at 6 pm.

Wednesday, February 26

The Food Connection at the University of Kentucky, in partnership with Bluegrass Farm to Table and Kentucky Proud, invites you to the second annual Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 am. This event includes workshops, networking, and conversation designed to bring together food systems professionals who work on the front lines of growing our local farm and food systems.

Join Honeywood chef Lawrence Weeks and guest chef Ashleigh Shanti for Southern Roots Dinner Series on Thursday, February 27 at 6:30 pm for a five-course Black History Month celebration dinner featuring the wines of Brown Estate Vineyards, which is the only African American-owned estate vineyard in Napa Valley.

Friday, February 28

Good Foods Co-Op hosts a $5 Community Dinner on Friday, February 28 at 5 pm.

__

