Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, February 2020

Ace Drinks Out for January 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky — Ace's highly curated and selective list of drink news and events throughout Lexington's booming spirits scene.

NEWS

Kentucky’s First African American-Owned Bourbon Distillery

Three Louisville-born brothers are opening the first African American owned distillery in the state of Kentucky, Brough Brothers Distillery, in Louisville.

Welcome to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Wilderness Trail out of Danville, KY is the newest member and 18th stop of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The distillery was once one of the first stops on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour and is now the first to “graduate” to have a spot in the Bourbon Trail.

EVENTS

SAT FEB 1

Bluegrass Distillers is having an open house to celebrate the release of their Straight Blue Corn Bourbon on Saturday, February 1 at 10 am.

Fusion Brewing is celebrating their first anniversary on Saturday, Feb 1 at 12 pm with beer releases, take-home specials, and live music in the evening.

FRI FEB 7

Country Boy Brewing celebrates their 8 year anniversary with releases and events all weekend long starting Friday, Feb 8 through Sunday, Feb 9.

TUE FEB 11

Pivot Brewing hosts Green Drinks on the second Tuesday of every month from 5:30 pm to 7 pm to discuss environmental issues.

FRI FEB 14

Liquor Barn in Beaumont Centre is hosting a Maker’s Mark Valentine’s Day Experience on Friday, February 14 at 4 pm.

SUN FEB 23

The Kentucky Castle is hosting History of Bourbon I: Origins through the Third Dark Age on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 pm as part of a year-long “Kentucky Bourbon School” series.

THU FEB 27

UK’s Animal & Food Sciences Department is hosting James B. Beam Institute Industry Conference on Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 am. The Beam Institute is a collaboration between the UK colleges of Agriculture, Food and Environment; Arts and Sciences; Business and Economics; and Engineering. Its vision is to educate the next generation of distillers through a curriculum that develops skills for undergraduates, graduate students and professionals to succeed in the distilled spirits industry.

Country Boy Brewing hosts Hillbilly Hustle Reading and Tapping at their Lexington taproom on Thursday, February 27 at 8 pm.

Hillbilly Hustle author and co-owner of Apollo Pizza, Wesley Browne, will read from the novel which is loosely inspired by Apollo’s colorful past. Country Boy’s Hillbilly Hustle Lager will debut on tap in conjunction with the reading.

Click here to learn more behind the new book and the brew, Hillbilly Hustle.

This article also appears on page 15 of the February 2020 print edition of Ace Weekly.

